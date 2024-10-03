Get Ready For The 2024 Standard Chartered Marathon: Road Closure Details Inside

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an update from the Kuala Lumpur Police, over 30 roads will be closed or have diversions in place for the 2024 Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon, set to take place on October 5th (Saturday) and October 6th (Sunday).

Kuala Lumpur Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa announced that the marathon will begin and end at Dataran Merdeka.

Road Closures Overview

The road closures will start on 4 October, the first day of the marathon, which features 5KM and 10KM categories.

These closures will begin at 5 AM and last until 12 PM, impacting a total of 15 roads across the city.

On 6 October, which is dedicated to the 21KM and 42KM categories, the closures will start even earlier, at 3 AM, and continue until 12 PM.

This day will see a larger impact, with 35 roads affected, including two split routes.

Notably, Jalan Raja will be closed from 8 PM on 4 October until 12 PM on 7 October, as it serves as the start and finish line at Dataran Merdeka.

Traffic Management

Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon/Facebook

The Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will deploy 361 personnel, including 16 Senior Police Officers and 345 Junior Police Officers, to manage road closures in stages.

For any inquiries or further information, the public can contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the JSPT KL Operations Room at 03-2071 9999. Additionally, updates can be found on the JSTPKL Facebook page or at nearby police stations.

Motorists and residents are advised to plan their routes in advance and consider alternative transportation during the marathon weekend.

