Rae Lil Black Dons Hijab While In Malaysia, Malaysian Muslim Men Face Most Challenging Jihad Of Their LIVES

Despite being an adult film star, Kae Asakura – famously known to her fans as Rae Lil Black – shows in her recent visit to Malaysia that it’s best not to judge a book by its cover.

While she may work in an industry deemed controversial to Malaysians, Rae seems to have won hearts through her most recent instagram post where she appears in a modest dress and hijab in a style not uncommon to Malaysian women.

Netizens were happy to express their appreciation towards her willingness and interest in being part of Malaysian culture through her demure yet stylish outfit.

In fact, she says that she loves wearing a hijab so much she bought five of them during her visit here.

Japanese actress Rae Lil Black said she loves hijab so much that she bought five, and learned the phrase “tap tap screen”. #Malaysia pic.twitter.com/kkHzpap0oX — Heize Tatler (@heizetatler) September 29, 2024

Beyond her life as an adult film actor, Rae is also passionate about food and travel as shown on her official YouTube channel (WARNING: some NSFW content).

“Everyday is a new opportunity to educate myself. Learn and appreciate the different cultures, which enables me to see the world with wider perspective. Thank you for the new learning everyday.” Rae said in her most recent Instagram post caption.

