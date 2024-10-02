Card Game Shop Simulator Uses Ringgit Malaysia As In-Game Currency

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Independent game developer OPNeon, who is based in Selangor, created and published a PC game titled TCG Card Shop Simulator on the popular gaming platform Steam.

In one of its recent updates, the developer has added Malaysian Ringgit (RM) as one of the in-game currencies.

As a nod to my home country, I added Ringgit Malaysia as one of the currencies in the game! OPNeon

Several netizens suggested making the game even more authentically Malaysian such as adding Touch N’ Go and a Maybank QR code as payment methods.

Some were surprised and impressed that the game was created by a lone developer. What’s even more impressive is that it has reached 400,000 downloads since its release on 15 September 2024.

The game already has an overwhelmingly positive review on Steam despite still being in the Early Access stage (games which are not complete but already playable).

Source: Steam

There are also real-life card games available in TCG Card Shop Simulator as part of a collaboration between OPNeon and SpeedRobo Games, an indie game studio specialising in the development and publishing of physical and digital card games.

TCG Card Shop Simulator

The game lets you run your very own trading card game shop with tasks you have to perform such as organising shelves and card packs to make sure your customers have a smooth shopping experience.

Source: Steam

But that’s not all. You can even collect cards for yourself and find rare ones to either sell to make a neat little fortune, or add them to your own card collection.

Part of running a card game shop is hosting card game events for your customers, for a small fee of course. Keeping your store clean is also important, that’s why the game offers bonus products such as deodorant to spray your customers with.

As with any business, the objective of the game is to expand your shop by reinvesting your profits, unlock new cards, and upgrade your facilities, all to attract more customers.

Would we see a KK Mart or 99 Speed Mart simulator in the future? We can only hope.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.