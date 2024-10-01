Bored With Spotify? Try This On The Radio The Next Time You’re In The Car

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Twitter user recently discovered that she could tune into the next car’s Bluetooth and listen to the songs the other person is playing.

She did this when she was close to the car at the traffic lights and tuned her radio’s frequency to 87.50 or 87.60.

i just learned that kalau you buat frequency 87.50 or 87.60 kat radio, you akan dapat lagu apa yang kereta lain pasang kat bluetooth. so i tried dekat traffic light and jadi doh????? HAHAHHAAH THIS IS SO FUN!!!! pic.twitter.com/iEtDmMPxQ3 — rénjana (@epinephrineeee) September 30, 2024

Meanwhile, another person on TikTok did the same thing and discovered new songs to enjoy. However, this person said she sometimes gets to hear the other person’s phone calls too and said that was creepy.

It’s indeed something fun to do and a way to “update” your playlist but accidentally listening to someone’s phone calls feels like an invasion of privacy.

In the comments, some agreed it was a fun way to listen to new songs and spice things up in a long and slow traffic jam.

That's hilarious! It's like a secret music party at the traffic light! 😂 Did you discover any good songs? — Sudhir Kumar (@sudhirk282) September 30, 2024

Haha, that sounds wild! Imagine tuning into someone else’s playlist at a traffic light—instant DJ! Definitely going to give this a try. 😂 — Ajay Kumar (@AjayKum9313) September 30, 2024

How does this happen?

Twitter user Nazmi (@_nazmimuzaffar) explained that this is possible due to an external Bluetooth accessory (such as an FM modulator) that allows you to connect to a non-Bluetooth radio.

He said this can be done by connecting with the adapter and matching the frequency number between the adapter and your radio.

This is due to an external bluetooth accessory that allows you to connect to a non-bluetooth radio. You just need to connect with the adapter and match the frequency number between the adapter and your radio — Nazmi Muzaffar S. (@_nazmimuzaffar) September 30, 2024

itu FM modulator, utk player kereta yg tiada Bluetooth. default frequency dia mmg 87.5. — سوحايمي أشؤد سوحايلي (@ASHWAD919) September 30, 2024

Actually yess cause my car bluetooth rosak, so terpaksa guna this external bluetooth adapter that will blast my audio at frequency 87.50. kalo ada kereta lain pakai jugak, kadang2 terdengar lagu diorg instead especially time jam 😂😂 — {🇵🇸🍉 tensai} (@exotensai) October 1, 2024

Another Twitter user said it was because the person in the car didn’t change their bluetooth frequency.

They advised others to change the Bluetooth frequency to prevent interference from other Bluetooth devices’ radio waves and have a smoother listening experience.

Betul. Mcm saya. Dari 87.5 terus tukar frequency lain yg lebih baik. Sooo jumpalah 107.5 and stick to that sampai skrg sbb sy tahu 107.5 jarang org pakai (selama ni mcm x pernah dpt interference. But of course lepas sy share ni makin ramailah pindah ke 107.5 😂 — Adib Hakimi | Адиб Хакими | اديب حكيمي (@AdibBusku) September 30, 2024

