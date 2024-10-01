TRP
Bored With Spotify? Try This On The Radio The Next Time You're In The Car
Bored With Spotify? Try This On The Radio The Next Time You're In The Car

People online discovered they could tune in to the other car’s Bluetooth and listen to new songs.

by
October 1, 2024

A Twitter user recently discovered that she could tune into the next car’s Bluetooth and listen to the songs the other person is playing.

She did this when she was close to the car at the traffic lights and tuned her radio’s frequency to 87.50 or 87.60.

Meanwhile, another person on TikTok did the same thing and discovered new songs to enjoy. However, this person said she sometimes gets to hear the other person’s phone calls too and said that was creepy.

It’s indeed something fun to do and a way to “update” your playlist but accidentally listening to someone’s phone calls feels like an invasion of privacy.

In the comments, some agreed it was a fun way to listen to new songs and spice things up in a long and slow traffic jam.

How does this happen?

Twitter user Nazmi (@_nazmimuzaffar) explained that this is possible due to an external Bluetooth accessory (such as an FM modulator) that allows you to connect to a non-Bluetooth radio.

He said this can be done by connecting with the adapter and matching the frequency number between the adapter and your radio.

Another Twitter user said it was because the person in the car didn’t change their bluetooth frequency.

They advised others to change the Bluetooth frequency to prevent interference from other Bluetooth devices’ radio waves and have a smoother listening experience.

