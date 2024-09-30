Father Collects Son’s Report Card From His Teacher Wife, Wholesome Video Wins Hearts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A heartwarming TikTok video has gone viral on Twitter, capturing a unique family moment at school.

The video features a father collecting his son’s report card from none other than his child’s teacher—his wife.

The scene struck a chord with many, showing the couple discussing their child’s academic performance just like any other parents, despite one of them being his teacher.

ayah datang tengok report card Mak cikgu..memang kena la kau.haaaaaaaaaa sweet jer aku tgk. pic.twitter.com/3dy6TTK1hS — JIJO FIGHTER (@MatilahHukumnya) September 29, 2024

In the video, the father is seen attentively listening as his wife, the teacher, discusses their son’s progress in class.

What caught the attention of viewers was the father’s dedication, taking the time to personally collect the report card, even though his child’s teacher is his own wife.

This wholesome gesture resonated with netizens, showcasing how he made the extra effort as a father, instead of relying on casual conversations at home.

Toward the end of the clip, the lighthearted tone continues as the father playfully asks about their son’s behavior in school.

The mother responds with a playful smile, saying their son is often mischievous, punctuating the remark with a harmless paper smack as the child pretends to cry.

The moment, filled with humor and love, had viewers sharing their thoughts on the family’s close-knit dynamic.

Netizens Approve!

Netizens were touched by the father’s commitment to his son’s education. Many praised him for taking the time to attend the report card session even though he could easily have asked his wife at home.

Bagusnya bapa dia sebb take part nk dtg amik report card padahal mak dia boleh je bgi and bincang dekat rumah. — ™ (@forodohosmool) September 29, 2024

Others commended the mother for her professionalism, pointing out how she handled her son’s playful behavior without bias, reflecting how being a teacher’s child doesn’t automatically lead to special treatment in school.

mak kita sama dik cuma nye bapak aku tk penah jejak lagi kelas aku sbb bende remeh ni bnyk keje lain dia ade, selalu brim ke buku rekod ke aku sendiri je settle, mak cg kn. bapak aku dia jejak masuk sekolah bila aku ada kes kemudian dia jijak aku pulak 🤣 — chichaa (@lekirzzzz7) September 29, 2024

Several users even shared their own experiences of being children of teachers, agreeing that their parents often maintained fairness in the classroom.

Mak aku cikgu, aku dulu xhafal sifir, buku sifir aku terbang dari kelas tingkat 3 sampai bawah ok..huhuhu — pz (@hafizzsan) September 29, 2024

Comments also poured in about how sweet and dedicated the family was, highlighting their playful yet responsible approach to their child’s education.

Haha ni namanya perbincangan keluarga. 😭🤣 — Shezliene 🇲🇾 🇵🇸 (@FaShazz) September 30, 2024

The video, though simple, reminded many of the importance of being involved in children’s academic lives and how a little effort can go a long way in strengthening family bonds.

