Meet Kitler: Appointed Student Facilitator At Universiti Malaya’s KK9

In an unexpected yet delightful turn of events, PM Kitler has been officially appointed as the Student Facilitator (PM) at Kolej Kediaman Tun Syed Zahiruddin (KK9), Universiti Malaya.

This appointment, which was posted on Facebook a few days ago, has raised eyebrows and brought a wave of excitement as Kitler, a feline figure, steps into a leadership role.

Universiti Malaya Welcomes Furry Leader

Known for his unique appearance and charismatic demeanor, PM Kitler, with his striking ‘purr-fect’ mustache fur and intense gaze, has already become a standout personality within KK9.

Source: Universiti Malaya/Facebook

He has assumed a key role in ensuring that all student bureaus complete their assigned tasks ahead of the upcoming Minggu Haluansiswa (Student Orientation Week).

As a member of the highest council, Kitler’s responsibilities go beyond just appearances.

Despite his love for sardine rolls, he remains focused on delivering results and supporting his team through this pivotal period.

His presence has brought both fun and focus to the task of preparing for the important event.

Kitler: More Than Just a Name

For those unfamiliar with the term, “Kitler” is a humorous label used to describe cats with facial markings that resemble the mustache of Adolf Hitler.

These cats typically have black patches under their noses, giving them the appearance of sporting a mini mustache.

Despite the historical connotations, the name is used playfully, and Kitler has embraced the title with pride.

Now, as the university gears up for Student Orientation Week, PM Kitler is proving that leadership comes in all shapes (and fur patterns)!

His unique charm and dedication are sure to leave a lasting impression on KK9 and beyond.

