Doggo Drama Queen: Rosy Puts On A Paw-some Performance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When it comes to making films, India’s talent pool is indisputable.

But who knew that even pets in India could steal the show?

Recently, a TikTok video shared by @lajubuaikulaju has caught the attention of many Malaysians, featuring a dog named Rosy showing off her impeccable acting chops.

The original video belongs to Rosy’s owner, dentist Dr Sneha Venugopal.

In the video, we see Rosy fiercely barking at Sneha’s hand like it was the villain of a Bollywood film, which she had declined to extend for Rosy to playfully chew on.

She was going full throttle—until, of course, the family matriarch, who was teaching in the background, stepped in.

The moment Sneha’s mother shouted the dog’s name, Rosy’s entire demeanour changed.

Suddenly, the fearless barker turned into a picture of innocence, lying down with a pitiful look in her eyes, as if saying, “Who, me? I didn’t do anything!”

The transformation was Oscar-worthy.

The video on Sneha’s Instagram which was posted in March garnered over 2.1 million Likes.

As for the repost on the Malaysian TikTok account, it has racked up 1.4 million views.

One user commented that while Rosy’s eyes clearly showed fear, she still managed to smile.

Another chimed in, declaring Rosy not only a fantastic actress but also the perfect example of a ‘good girl’ when scolded.

And if you think the drama ended there, think again. As the video fades, one netizen hilariously points out that Rosy gave a look that seemed to say, “This is all your fault!”

Many couldn’t get enough of Rosy’s star performance, watching it on repeat and having a hearty laugh each time.

Dr Sneha and Rosy

In another video, Rosy was seen “helping” Sneha’s mother with household chores.

In an even cuter video, Sneha said Rosy had always been possessive whenever she hugged her mother.

So she tried the same with her grandmother, and guess what, Rosy comes running, perhaps equally as jealous.

What is obvious though is how much they all love each other, with Sneha describing Rosy as her biggest blessing in the universe.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.