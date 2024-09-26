“That’s Me In The White Tudung” – Malaysian Actress Syaza Atheera Spotted In Thunderbolts* Trailer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Syaza Atheera is an emerging talent in the Malaysian entertainment industry, recognized for her acting skills and engaging presence.

Screenshots from @GSCinemas/X & @geekyhawt/Instagram

A graduate of the prestigious Multimedia University in Malaysia, where she majored in Arts, she has been making waves with her performances in various short films and series.

One of her notable recent roles is as an extra in the highly anticipated Marvel film Thunderbolts*, set to be released in May 2025.

THATS ME IN THE WHITE TUDUNG NEXT TO FLORENCE PUGH https://t.co/MXTd240Mxa — 🇵🇸arabella🇵🇸 (@geekyhawt) September 24, 2024

This film features a unique team of anti-heroes, including characters portrayed by well-known actors such as Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), and David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov).

The plot revolves around a group of supervillains recruited by the government to undertake missions, showcasing a different angle of storytelling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Casting Experience

While the specifics of her casting process remain under wraps, Syaza’s excitement about landing the role is evident.

She humorously mentioned that the pay for extras can be modest.

tak sebab extra je kan 🤧 berapa ratus jerrr — 🇵🇸arabella🇵🇸 (@geekyhawt) September 24, 2024

A Memorable Filming Experience

Syaza recounted her filming experience with enthusiasm. The call time was set for 7 AM, but the actual shoot lasted about an hour.

The scene they filmed involved a dramatic explosion, where extras were required to react in panic.

calltime 7am but the shoot was like an hour for us? few rehearsals but kitorang punya scene just bangunan meletop pastu lari panic panic — 🇵🇸arabella🇵🇸 (@geekyhawt) September 24, 2024

She vividly described the moment: “Call time was 7 AM, but the shoot was like an hour for us? A few rehearsals, but our scene was just a building exploding, then we run in panic.”

However, she also shared the challenges associated with working on such a high-profile project.

In line with strict confidentiality rules, all cast and crew, including extras like Syaza, had to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

prohibited! have to sign NDA and cannot speak about the project at all. they didnt tell us what marvel movie it was nor what it was about. just sign NDA, come to set, ikut instructions. they didnt even tell us what celebrity was gonna be there 😅 — 🇵🇸arabella🇵🇸 (@geekyhawt) September 24, 2024

This meant they were prohibited from discussing the film until its release. In a conversation on social media, Syaza confirmed this by stating, “Prohibited! Have to sign NDA and cannot speak about the project at all.”

Syaza echoed this sentiment, explaining the emotional toll of keeping the project a secret and not knowing which celebrities would be present during filming.

The Celebrity Encounter

Syaza’s experience included the chance to meet Florence Pugh, but with strict regulations in place.

She remarked, “YUH but we weren’t allowed to talk to her la it was prohibited.”

LoliRath expressed disappointment, asking, “Ala.. why prohibited? Tangkap gamba pun x boleh ke? Sedehhh.”

In which Syaza explained, the rules are consistent across any big production set; phones are taken away, and extras are strictly prohibited from trying to talk to the main actors. If they do, they risk being kicked off the set.

LoliRath responded, “Ala ruginye x dpt tangkap gamba.. naseb baek muke u appear.. hahahaha.. hopefully u get more job beb!!!”

Ala ruginye x dpt tangkap gamba.. naseb baek muke u appear.. hahahaha.. hopefully u get more job beb!!! 🙌🏼 — LoliRath (@LoliRath) September 25, 2024

Navigating the Secrecy

The secrecy surrounding Thunderbolts* posed a significant challenge for Syaza, who admitted, “I had to fangirl in silence for MONTHS; I was losing my mind.”

This experience highlights the emotional landscape for many actors, especially those working in large productions where every detail is closely guarded.

u guys dont know the PAIN of having to keep the shoot a secret and mostly having to seal my lips shut about seeing florence pugh in person 🙂🥲 has to fangirl in silence for MONTHS i was losing my mind — 🇵🇸arabella🇵🇸 (@geekyhawt) September 25, 2024

