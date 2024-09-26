“That’s Me In The White Tudung” – Malaysian Actress Syaza Atheera Spotted In Thunderbolts* Trailer
Syaza Atheera’s journey highlights the growing opportunities for Malaysian actors in international cinema.
Syaza Atheera is an emerging talent in the Malaysian entertainment industry, recognized for her acting skills and engaging presence.
A graduate of the prestigious Multimedia University in Malaysia, where she majored in Arts, she has been making waves with her performances in various short films and series.
One of her notable recent roles is as an extra in the highly anticipated Marvel film Thunderbolts*, set to be released in May 2025.
This film features a unique team of anti-heroes, including characters portrayed by well-known actors such as Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), and David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov).
The plot revolves around a group of supervillains recruited by the government to undertake missions, showcasing a different angle of storytelling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The Casting Experience
While the specifics of her casting process remain under wraps, Syaza’s excitement about landing the role is evident.
She humorously mentioned that the pay for extras can be modest.
A Memorable Filming Experience
Syaza recounted her filming experience with enthusiasm. The call time was set for 7 AM, but the actual shoot lasted about an hour.
The scene they filmed involved a dramatic explosion, where extras were required to react in panic.
She vividly described the moment: “Call time was 7 AM, but the shoot was like an hour for us? A few rehearsals, but our scene was just a building exploding, then we run in panic.”
However, she also shared the challenges associated with working on such a high-profile project.
In line with strict confidentiality rules, all cast and crew, including extras like Syaza, had to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).
This meant they were prohibited from discussing the film until its release. In a conversation on social media, Syaza confirmed this by stating, “Prohibited! Have to sign NDA and cannot speak about the project at all.”
Syaza echoed this sentiment, explaining the emotional toll of keeping the project a secret and not knowing which celebrities would be present during filming.
The Celebrity Encounter
Syaza’s experience included the chance to meet Florence Pugh, but with strict regulations in place.
She remarked, “YUH but we weren’t allowed to talk to her la it was prohibited.”
LoliRath expressed disappointment, asking, “Ala.. why prohibited? Tangkap gamba pun x boleh ke? Sedehhh.”
In which Syaza explained, the rules are consistent across any big production set; phones are taken away, and extras are strictly prohibited from trying to talk to the main actors. If they do, they risk being kicked off the set.
LoliRath responded, “Ala ruginye x dpt tangkap gamba.. naseb baek muke u appear.. hahahaha.. hopefully u get more job beb!!!”
Navigating the Secrecy
The secrecy surrounding Thunderbolts* posed a significant challenge for Syaza, who admitted, “I had to fangirl in silence for MONTHS; I was losing my mind.”
This experience highlights the emotional landscape for many actors, especially those working in large productions where every detail is closely guarded.
