5 Ways To Annoy Your Colleagues – Proceed with Caution!

It’s a slow day at work. The weather is making you wish for your bed and the traffic building up outside isn’t making the drive home look appealing at all.

So what to do instead?

Here are 5 mind-bending, patience-testing games guaranteed to irritate your colleagues — but hey, it’s all in good fun, right?

Black Magic

A sneaky guessing game where one person, the “magician,” knows the hidden rule. Another player picks an object in the room, and the magician must guess what it is. The twist? The answer comes right after something black is pointed at.

How to Play:

• The magician leaves the room.

• Someone in the group picks an object.

• The magician returns, and the guessing begins. A second person points at random objects and asks, “Is it this?”

• As soon as something black is pointed at, the next object is the chosen one.

The magician’s secret? Already pakat with the person who is pointing out at seemingly random objects.

Watch as frustration mounts when people can’t figure out why the magician is always right.

Green Glass Door

This game is all about riddles and patterns. The leader declares, “You can bring things through the green glass door, but only certain things make it through.” The trick? Only words with double letters (like kittens but not cats) are allowed.

How to Play:

• The leader says, “I can bring puppies through the green glass door, but not dogs.”

• Players take turns suggesting items, and the leader confirms if they can go through.

• Players have to figure out the hidden rule—those double letters!

It’s simple but maddening once they realize they’ve been missing the pattern the whole time.

Pink Elephant

This one is reverse psychology at its finest. The goal is to get everyone to think of a “pink elephant” by telling them not to think of it.

How to Play:

• The leader says, “Whatever you do, don’t think of a pink elephant!”

• Naturally, everyone starts thinking of a pink elephant because… how could they not?

• You can keep reminding them not to think about it while they struggle to avoid it.

It’s like watching someone try not to laugh in a serious meeting—hilarious and impossible!

Open or Closed

Hanging Open And Closed Signs – Vector Illustration Icons – Isolated On Monochrome Background

This riddle game is all about figuring out a secret rule. The leader announces whether an object is “open” or “closed,” but the trick lies in something subtle (like the leader’s body position or the first letter of the object).

How to Play:

• The leader declares, “This is open” or “This is closed” when referencing objects.

• Players take turns suggesting objects, and the leader responds.

• The hidden rule could be whether the leader’s legs are crossed or something equally sneaky.

It’s a game of subtle clues and growing frustration as players try to crack the code.

This is 1, This is 2, This is 3

Here’s another riddle game where the value of the fingers shown isn’t what you think it is. Instead, the number you say refers to the previous number of fingers shown. It’s all about messing with people’s heads.

How to Play:

• The leader shows 2 fingers, saying, “This is 1,” then 3 fingers, saying, “This is 2,” and so on.

• After a few rounds, the leader shows a random number of fingers and asks, “What is this?”

• Players must figure out the trick—the answer is always based on the previous number of fingers.

Prepare to watch minds explode as players struggle to grasp the pattern.

These games are guaranteed to drive everyone a little crazy—but that’s what makes them so much fun!

Trust me, I tried them with my office mates, and that’s why I’m writing this from a safe distance.

So, free advice: play these games at your own risk… and enjoy the chaos!

(Also, don’t say I didn’t warn you!)

