[Watch] Stray Cats Photobomb Wedding Pics, Started A Fight Too

No one really likes photobombers or unwanted guests in their wedding pictures. However, for this couple, exceptions can be made because the pictures were enhanced without extra edits.

A wedding photographer Sentralismo posted some pictures of a wedding couple on TikTok and it showed three stray cats photo bombing the pictures any chance they got.

In one of the pictures, two cats could be seen with their paws raised and ready to swipe at each other. The picture was immediately the crowd favourite, judging by the comments.

The photographer jokingly wrote in the caption, “[The cats] kept disturbing when people wanted to take wedding portraits. Hm.”

Image: @sentralismo/TikTok

Many loved seeing the cats behaving as they were. Some said those pictures were perfect for cat lovers and one person admitted that they would die to have cats in their wedding portraits.

On the other hand, some believed having cats meant that the union was blessed before someone pointed out that the cats were fighting.

In response, another person said the cats were probably fighting to be the first to bless the couple.

For some, the cats fighting in the picture was a lesson to wedding couples that there would be disagreements but it’s important to be patient and make up.

Safe to say, it seemed like everyone agreed that the cats were photogenic and a great addition to the pictures.

