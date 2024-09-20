The Monster Behind Labubu: Why Fans Can’t Get Enough Of This Tiny Character

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Labubu trend revolves around a character from The Monsters, a story series created by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung in 2015.

Labubu, with its high-pointed ears, mischievous expression, and distinctive serrated teeth, quickly became a favorite among collectors, especially after gaining mainstream attention through Pop Mart’s collectible toys.

Labubu was initially designed as a character in Lung’s books, inspired by Nordic mythology.

It has since evolved into a series of plush pendants and vinyl figures, most commonly seen as bag charms.

@myaedoraaa almost a year ! sold out everywhere 🤣, finally i got the whole box of labubu macaron, and 1 box of have a sit 😆🫶🏻💗. siapa nak beli jugak ? kita ada extra! comment je atau kat pergi profile ada b i o 🫶🏻 #labubumacaron #labubumalaysia #labubu ♬ original sound – POP MART

The toys are typically sold in blind boxes, making each purchase a surprise, and they come in various themed designs and colors.

Labubu has been introduced in over 300 different variations, including an array of colors, forms, and sizes.

This character gained further popularity when Blackpink’s Lisa was seen accessorizing her bags with Labubu charms.

This has led to a surge in demand for these collectible items, often sold out soon after release.

Pop Mart’s collaboration with Lung has produced multiple versions of Labubu, with some becoming rare collectibles, driving up their value among enthusiasts​.

Malaysians have been drawn to the Labubu trend for several reasons, largely due to its appeal as both a collectible and a fashion statement.

Pop Mart, the brand behind Labubu, has a strong presence in Malaysia, where collectors are always on the lookout for rare and unique items.

Pop Mart’s collectibles are known for their blind-box packaging, making each purchase a fun surprise, which adds to the thrill for Malaysian collectors.

The trend also has been heavily supported by social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where Malaysian collectors share unboxing videos, reviews, and styling tips using Labubu charms as bag accessories.

This digital influence accelerates the trend within local communities.

