Oyen Capybara Has Some Competition Now: Moo Deng – Thailand’s Baby Hippo Sensation

Last year, the adorable Oyen who moved into the capybara enclosure at Zoo Negara stole the hearts of many and broke the internet with its cuteness.

Soon after, Oyen was accepted as an honorary member of the capybaras and was even given formal recognition by Zoo Negara.

However, a new celebrity has emerged from Thailand, taking the internet by storm.

Meet Moo Deng

Moo Deng is a female baby pygmy hippopotamus from the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi Province, Thailand.

Born on 10 July, 2024, Moo Deng quickly became an internet sensation. Heartwarming footage of the two-month-old baby hippo playing, eating, and even opening doors, shared by the zoo, gained widespread popularity.

Her name was officially revealed in late August following a referendum that saw over 20,000 participants.

The name “Moo Deng” means “bouncy pig” in Thai, perfectly capturing her playful and lively nature.

A Social Media Phenomenon

Since her debut, Moo Deng has become the star of social media, with countless fans swooning over her cuteness and antics.

Clips of her playful moments and memes featuring the baby hippo have been shared across platforms, making her an online sensation.

Her fame has led to some hilarious commentary, with fans joking that even “Jesus likes her.” Others have claimed that Moo Deng is their lifestyle icon or spirit animal.

Fame Comes With A Price

Unfortunately though, fame always comes with a price be it human or animal. According to NPR, Moo Deng’s newfound celebrity has attracted some bad behaviour from visitors.

Due to incidents like water being poured on her and objects being thrown at her, the zoo has had to limit visitation time to five minutes.

Narongwit Chodchoi, the director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, condemned such behaviour, warning that offenders could face legal consequences. He urged visitors to show respect for the animals,

“These behaviours are not only cruel but also dangerous. We must protect these animals and ensure they have a safe and comfortable environment,” he said as reported by Nation Thailand.

With fewer than 3,000 pygmy hippos left in the wild, they are critically endangered. Habitat loss, hunting, and human conflict have contributed to their population decline.

The Khao Kheow Open Zoo plays a crucial role in both the conservation of this species and educating the public about their plight.

