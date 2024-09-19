7 Unique Malaysian Drinks You Must Try At A Kopitiam And What Your Choice Says About You

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s kopitiams are a haven for unique beverages, each offering more than just a cool drink, they provide a glimpse into the soul of the person ordering it.

From the die-hard traditionalist to the sweet-tooth nostalgia junkie, your kopitiam drink of choice might reveal more about you than you’d like to admit.

Here’s a cheeky take on 10 must-try kopitiam drinks and what they say about you!

1. Kopi

Kopi, the quintessential Malaysian coffee, is celebrated for its robust flavor and aromatic richness.

(For illustrative purposes only)

It is commonly served with condensed milk (Kopi Susu) for a creamy, sweet profile or black (Kopi O) for a more intense, pure coffee experience.

What Does It Say About You?

You’re the type who orders the same thing at every restaurant, without even glancing at the menu.

While others are busy exploring new flavors, you’re still clinging to your kopi like it’s a lifeline.

Strong, black, and no-nonsense—just like your refusal to change your ways. You claim it’s all about “authenticity,” but we know you just don’t want to try anything else.

2. Teh Tarik

Teh Tarik, Malaysia’s beloved pulled tea, is a showstopper with its frothy top and sweet, creamy taste.

(For illustrative purposes only)

Made by theatrically pouring black tea and condensed milk back and forth to create a froth, this drink is as much about the experience as it is about the taste.

What Does It Say About You?

You like to make an entrance, literally. Watching the mamak “pull” your tea from high above is your idea of entertainment.

Honestly, you probably chose Teh Tarik because it’s the one drink guaranteed to give you a show.

You’re here for the frothy drama and the sweet, creamy taste, but let’s face it—you’re more excited about the Instagram Boomerang of the tea being pulled.

3. Milo Ais

Milo Ais, a cold chocolate malt drink, is a favorite among Malaysians of all ages. Its creamy texture and chocolatey flavor make it a comforting choice, especially in hot weather.

(For illustrative purposes only)

What Does It say About You?

Let’s be real, you probably haven’t let go of your childhood yet.

You order Milo Ais for that hit of nostalgia, pretending it’s for the malt goodness when it’s really just a legal excuse for adults to have chocolate milk.

It’s okay, though, there’s no judgment here (except for the fact that you’re basically drinking the same thing a 10-year-old would order).

Stay sweet!

4. Teh C Special

Teh C Special is a rich tea drink made with a blend of black tea, evaporated milk, and condensed milk.

(For illustrative purposes only)

What Does It say About You?

Ah, so you think you’re better than the rest of us? Regular Teh C wasn’t good enough for you, so you had to get the special version.

With its rich, decadent combo of evaporated milk and condensed milk, you act like this is the sophisticated option.

But let’s be real, it’s just your excuse to add more sugar to your tea. You’re not fooling anyone, indulgent connoisseur.

5. Air Bandung

Air Bandung is a sweet, pink drink made from rose syrup and milk, often enjoyed during celebrations and special occasions. Its vibrant color and creamy taste make it a festive favorite.

(For illustrative purposes only)

What Does It say About You?

Pink, sweet, and unapologetically loud—just like you! Air Bandung is your drink of choice because you love anything that looks festive.

You probably have a closet full of colorful outfits, and you’re the first one to show up at any party (with a matching pink outfit, of course).

We see you living your best life with that rose-syrup-and-milk combo. Just remember: not every day is a festival!

6. Sirap Limau

Sirap Limau blends rose syrup with lime juice, creating a refreshing drink with a balance of sweet and tangy flavors.

(For illustrative purposes only)

What Does It Say About You?

You’re the kind of person who’s always “extra.”

Sirap Limau is the perfect blend of sweet and sour, and you probably tell everyone it’s the perfect summer drink, even though we live in eternal summer.

You appreciate balance, or at least that’s what you tell yourself as you gulp down this neon-pink drink.

You also believe you’re edgy for adding lime, but we’re not impressed—yet.

7. Kopi Cham Cincau

Kopi Cham Cincau combines the rich flavors of coffee and tea with the chewy texture of grass jelly. This inventive twist on the traditional cham offers a unique drinking experience.

(For illustrative purposes only)

What Does It Say About You?

Look at you, Mr./Ms. Fusion. You couldn’t just choose coffee or tea—you had to have both.

And then, just to be different, you threw in some cincau for good measure.

You’re the kind of person who mixes weird flavors at the ice cream parlor just to see if it works.

Newsflash: not everything needs to be mixed. But hey, at least you’re adventurous… we’ll give you that!

(For illustrative purposes only)

At the end of the day, your kopitiam drink choice reveals a little bit of your personality (whether you’re a traditionalist, an indulgent connoisseur, or someone who just can’t let go of chocolate milk).

Whatever you choose, we salute you for staying true to your flavor!

