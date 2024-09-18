Penang Floods: Row, Row, Row Your Boat Gently Down The…Road

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After heavy rains and strong winds hit Penang yesterday, causing flash floods and uprooting dozens of trees, a TikTok video of a young woman paddling on a storage container has gone viral.

The video has added a touch of humor to what has otherwise been a concerning situation.

The floods, which affected areas such as Permatang Rawa, Perda, Bayan Lepas, and Nibong Tebal, have led to disruptions across the state, as reported by FMT.

However, it was the sight of this woman improvising her way through the flooded streets that caught the attention of many.

In the video, the woman is seen paddling the container using a window wiper as her makeshift oar, while a TikTok user driving nearby captured the scene in amusement.

The video quickly garnered widespread reactions from netizens, with many sharing nostalgic memories of playing in shallow floodwaters during their childhood.

Source: @logez46/TikTok

Some even humorously predicted that the video would make its way to the popular online community, “Malaysia Core,” known for curating uniquely Malaysian moments.

Source: @logez46/TikTok

Others commented on the woman’s bravery and creativity, joking about her using a window wiper to carry on with her daily routine amidst the flood.

Source: @logez46/TikTok

One user humorously noted how impressed he was by her balance, admitting that he couldn’t manage something so graceful without falling into the water.

Source: @logez46/TikTok

While the floods have caused some inconvenience across Penang, this viral video has provided a moment of levity, showcasing the resilience and humor that Malaysians are known for even in challenging situations.

