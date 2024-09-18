TRP
Now Reading
Bruno Mars Lights Up Kuala Lumpur After 6 Years
TRP
TRP

Bruno Mars Lights Up Kuala Lumpur After 6 Years

The lead-up to Bruno Mars’ concert in Kuala Lumpur was met with both excitement and a wave of controversy.

by
September 18, 2024
Screenshots from @syoksyoksyok/TikTok

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bruno Mars’ much-anticipated concert in Kuala Lumpur on 17 September, 2024, at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium left fans ecstatic.

The event was filled with excitement, and attendees wasted no time sharing their unforgettable experiences on social media, using hashtags like #BrunoMarsinKL.

https://www.tiktok.com/@syoksyoksyok/video/7415626513837542664?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7394652674283619847

Fans took to Twitter (now X) to rave about the concert. One user, @Snbycyjubuh, called the vibes and Bruno’s performance “crazy,” and was happy he performed his latest song Die With A Smile.

Another attendee, @nananathhh, shared photos from the event, expressing her joy despite one of her friends being unable to join, calling it a memorable night.

Concertgoers shared videos of Bruno Mars performing flawlessly, capturing his incredible showmanship and energetic stage presence.

The concert had been highly anticipated since tickets went on sale in June, with prices ranging from RM298 to RM1,888 for VIP seats.

Fans eagerly awaited the night for months, and the overwhelming positive feedback shows how impactful Bruno’s performance was in Malaysia.

However, amidst the excitement, some fans were not as welcoming due to past controversies.

Following Bruno’s canceled concert in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2022 due to the ongoing conflict, some fans voiced concerns, accusing Bruno of supporting Zionism.

This sparked calls for boycotts, as seen in the comments on Live Nation Malaysia’s announcement, with fans urging others not to attend his concert as a protest against his perceived political stance.

https://www.tiktok.com/@gamisofficial/video/7414827026797841665?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7394652674283619847

Despite this controversy, the concert in Kuala Lumpur was a massive success, cementing Bruno Mars’ status as one of the most beloved international performers in Malaysia.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd