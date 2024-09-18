Bruno Mars Lights Up Kuala Lumpur After 6 Years

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bruno Mars’ much-anticipated concert in Kuala Lumpur on 17 September, 2024, at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium left fans ecstatic.

The event was filled with excitement, and attendees wasted no time sharing their unforgettable experiences on social media, using hashtags like #BrunoMarsinKL.

https://www.tiktok.com/@syoksyoksyok/video/7415626513837542664?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7394652674283619847

Fans took to Twitter (now X) to rave about the concert. One user, @Snbycyjubuh, called the vibes and Bruno’s performance “crazy,” and was happy he performed his latest song Die With A Smile.

Bruno Mars Live in Malaysia. One of best concerts ever. He did so well. The vibes and performance are just crazy. I’m so happy that he sang ‘Die With A Smile’ 😭 #BrunoMarsinKL #XXIV pic.twitter.com/QfRRz30KQv — Helianthus (@Snbcyjubuh) September 17, 2024

Another attendee, @nananathhh, shared photos from the event, expressing her joy despite one of her friends being unable to join, calling it a memorable night.

this was supposed to be a trio plan but one of our bestie can’t make it 🥲 its kinda incomplete but we had fun last night ! till next time , bruno ! 💋🫶🏼#BrunoMarsinMY #BrunoMarsinKL pic.twitter.com/ERAhX9uFJr — Nana 🦕 (@nananathhh_) September 18, 2024

Concertgoers shared videos of Bruno Mars performing flawlessly, capturing his incredible showmanship and energetic stage presence.

🇲🇾 'Hey, Malaysia. I think I wanna marry you!'

A close-up view of Bruno Mars performing 'Marry You' and 'Locked Out of Heaven' for his 'Bruno Mars: Live in Kuala Lumpur' show tonight.



We're already almost done!



© Choo Yao Xiang pic.twitter.com/Yx8e82MZC8 — MARSCHIVES (@marschives) September 17, 2024

The concert had been highly anticipated since tickets went on sale in June, with prices ranging from RM298 to RM1,888 for VIP seats.

Fans eagerly awaited the night for months, and the overwhelming positive feedback shows how impactful Bruno’s performance was in Malaysia.

However, amidst the excitement, some fans were not as welcoming due to past controversies.

Following Bruno’s canceled concert in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2022 due to the ongoing conflict, some fans voiced concerns, accusing Bruno of supporting Zionism.

This sparked calls for boycotts, as seen in the comments on Live Nation Malaysia’s announcement, with fans urging others not to attend his concert as a protest against his perceived political stance.

https://www.tiktok.com/@gamisofficial/video/7414827026797841665?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7394652674283619847

Despite this controversy, the concert in Kuala Lumpur was a massive success, cementing Bruno Mars’ status as one of the most beloved international performers in Malaysia.

