5 Malaysian Foods IShowSpeed Tried During His Southeast Asia Streaming Tour

Internet sensation IShowSpeed has been making waves across Southeast Asia, and during his recent stream tour in Malaysia, the YouTuber didn’t miss the opportunity to dive into the local food scene.

From famous street snacks to national delicacies, Speed’s food adventures provided his fans with plenty of unforgettable moments.

Fuiyoh, He Tried Uncle Roger’s Fried Rice!

One of the highlights was Speed’s visit to Pavillion, where he tried the famous Uncle Roger’s fried rice.

The restaurant had recently opened, and the crowd was so overwhelming that Speed couldn’t find a table to sit down.

Despite the chaos surrounding him, his reaction to the fried rice was worth the hype.

He was so impressed that he even performed a backflip in excitement, showcasing just how good the dish was.

Super Ring & Miaow Miaow (Prawn Crackers)

As Speed continued his journey through Petaling Street, fans eagerly handed him local snacks like Miaow Miaow prawn crackers and Super Ring.

Initially, Speed wasn’t too fond of the prawn crackers due to their strong fishy scent, but after taking a bite, he warmed up to them.

Super Ring, however, was an instant hit, with Speed exclaiming, “Super Ring is the best one,” much to the delight of his fans.

Nasi Lemak Served Fresh (A National Win)

No Malaysian food tour would be complete without nasi lemak, and Speed got his hands on a fresh set as soon as he stepped out of his car.

Concerned about the spice level, he asked if it was spicy, and unfortunately for him, it was a bit too much to handle.

Despite the heat, Speed still gave credit to the dish, calling it a “W National Food,” though he couldn’t help but comment on how spicy it was.

Paid 50 Dollars Just To Try Durian

The tour took a wild turn when Speed decided to try durian, the infamous “king of fruits.”

Still exploring Petaling Street, he paid $50 for the experience but quickly ran into trouble after almost swallowing the seed, which nearly choked him.

Luckily, he recovered and passed the remaining durian to fans nearby, allowing them to share in the experience.

Street Food Hunt: Beef Ramly Special

To cap off his food journey, Speed set out to find a street burger, specifically the iconic Ramly Beef Special at a stall near Bangsar.

Excited by the preparation process, Speed watched as the beef patty was fried and seasoned to perfection.

Before taking his first bite, the crowd chanted “Bismillah,” and Speed responded, “I don’t forget my prayers.”

He thoroughly enjoyed the burger, rating it a solid 9.5/10, which was a well-deserved praise for the famous street food.

From spicy dishes to quirky snacks, Speed’s reaction towards Malaysian food was packed with excitement and humor.

His reactions, as always, kept fans entertained, and his encounters with Malaysia’s iconic foods have certainly added flavor to his Southeast Asia streaming tour.

