[Watch] Sabah Teacher Sends Students Home, Malaysians Get An Idea Of Onerous On Foot Journey

Many of us have often heard our parents narrate stories about how they had limited or no facilities during their school days.

Unfortunately, we tend to dismiss their stories, labelling them as “boomers” dwelling in the past.

However, the unfortunate reality is that even today, there are students who pursue their education with very few resources.

Recently, a video shared by a teacher from a rural school in Sabah caught the attention of many.

The teacher, Ravien Raj, also known as Cikgu Vin, teaches at Sekolah Kebangsaan Mattanggai in Beluran, Sabah.

In the video, he shared that his students have to walk at least five kilometres to get home after school. To help them, he decided to give them a lift.

As soon as the students heard his car horn, they came running. He told them he would drive them home that day.

All the students eagerly took their seats, and Cikgu Vin began the journey. As he dropped each one off, the smiles on their faces showed their relief at getting home early and avoiding the long walk.

Cikgu Vin offered words of encouragement, telling them not to give up on school despite the challenges they face.

The video, which has garnered nearly 300,000 views, touched the hearts of many. Netizens praised and thanked the teacher for his thoughtful act.

Some even offered help, with one suggesting providing bicycles for the students. Others shared memories of their struggles to access education.

This video serves as a reminder of how grateful some of us should be for the privileges we are blessed with.

