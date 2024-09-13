[Watch] Tourist Wants To Gatekeep Malaysia Because He Loves It Here So Much

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is renowned as a beautiful country that attracts tourists from all over the world. And why wouldn’t it? Malaysia is filled with wonderful people, rich cultures, and amazing cuisines.

Recently, a TikTok video shared by a Russian living here Ekaterina Rashidin caught the attention of many.

Ekaterina, who frequently shares fascinating facts and insights about Malaysia on her TikTok page, posted a video a few days ago where she asked a tourist about his favourite things in Malaysia.

The tourist responded with a list of his favourite Malaysian dishes, including chicken curry, roti canai, crab, and prawns.

He also said that since he surfs, he needs to eat well.

However, when Ekaterina asked him to name three things others should know about Malaysia, he replied “nothing.”

But don’t take it the wrong way — he explained that Malaysia is so wonderful that it should remain a hidden gem, exclusive and unspoiled.

He humorously suggested that people should visit Singapore and Thailand instead!

This comment made many Malaysians laugh. One netizen welcomed the tourist’s sentiment and urged him not to tell anyone about Malaysia unless they are genuinely seeking it.

