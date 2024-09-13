Only RM49.50 Per Sq Ft! Private Island In Langkawi For Sale

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It was a slow night of scrolling TikTok before catching some much needed sleep when a video appeared, effectively zapping the Zzzzs away.

Tuan Faizul Hartanah posted about a private island in Langkawi that is apparently up for sale.

Pulau Jemurok in Ayer Hangat, Langkawi is ready to welcome a new owner and the asking price is a mere RM49.50 per square foot.

Doesn’t sound too bad, huh?

Imagine having your very own piece of land surrounded by serene blue waters, with no pesky neighbours to make noise when you karaoke too loud at 2am.

No mat rempit revving their kapcais at 3am. No aunty burning rubbish in the evening, assaulting your respiratory system.

Only fresh air, ocean breeze and the occasional wildlife.

The island sits about five to seven minutes from the Kubang Badak jetty.

Tuan Faizul Hartanah said it is a good piece of property for investment or private resort. The island’s land status is freehold Malay reserve though.

But before you start packing your bags, whip out your calculator first.

The island is 1.693 hectares. That is 182,233 square foot.

So RM49.50 x 182,233 = RM9,020,533.50.

Not bad, just under RM10 million. And considering it’s dead smack in the middle of the month right now, you’re probably only about RM9,020,533.00 short, am I right?

Can go back to dreaming and inhaling the fumes from the aunty’s burning pile of sampah.

