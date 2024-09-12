[Watch] Teacher’s Heartwarming Act Of Kindness For Student With Worn-Out Shoes Goes Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Despite Malaysia’s status as a developing country, many families still struggle with hardship. This reality is evident in schools, where students from less fortunate backgrounds often wear worn-out clothes and use tattered school supplies.

However, some teachers, motivated by kindness and compassion, go out of their way to help students in need without expecting anything in return.

Recently, a video on TikTok, posted by a teacher named Aina went viral. The video showed a student wearing school shoes that were severely worn out, with soles full of holes.

The student remarked to Aina, “If it rains, it will get wet from the bottom,” highlighting the challenging conditions the child faced daily.

Moved by her student’s plight, Aina offered to provide a new pair of shoes. She brought two pairs of different sizes, uncertain of the child’s exact size.

Initially, the student tried on size 33 shoes, but they didn’t fit. When Aina offered a larger size, the student’s face lit up with a happy smile.

As the student tried on the new shoes, classmates watched, which made the child feel self-conscious.

Sensing this, Aina gently helped the student put on the shoes properly and instructed the student to take care of them.

@ainaanasss sebenarnya bukan murid tu yang diuji, tapi saya yang diuji untuk tengok sahaja atau nak buat sesuatu 🥹 ♬ Sound Sedih – Dj Kampoeng

When she asked if the old shoes should be discarded, the student chose to keep them at home.

The act of kindness received widespread praise online. Many people expressed admiration for Aina’s selfless gesture and believed that the student would remember this act of generosity forever.

“Any parent would be moved by such an act, as all parents want to provide the best for their children,” commented one netizen.

Others prayed that Aina’s good deeds would bring her continued blessings, and some commended her for being thoughtful enough not to reveal the child’s face in the video, preserving the student’s dignity.

Meanwhile, some netizens shared their own experiences of buying shoes for underprivileged students.

Others recalled their childhood days when they too had to wear worn-out shoes because their families could not afford new ones.

“I didn’t want to say the shoes were damaged because my family was struggling. I would put paper or a cardboard box inside to make them more comfortable,” reminisced one individual.

