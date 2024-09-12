[Watch] “Stubborn” Seremban Dude Keeps Ordering Extra Food, One For Rider

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Life today moves at a fast pace, and everyone is constantly trying to keep up. With most adults focused on their careers, it’s often difficult for them to find the time to prepare meals at home to bring to work.

This is where the hardworking abang-abang Grab comes in, tirelessly ensuring that our food is delivered right to our doorstep, so we don’t go hungry.

They do this while sacrificing their own time and comfort, so it’s heartwarming to see them appreciated every now and then.

A “Stubborn” Customer

Recently, a Grab rider, Nafie Zainol, shared a video featuring a particularly “stubborn” customer who works at Shell Taman Rasah Jaya, Seremban.

The customer, Pavithran, has become known for his unique habit: whenever he buys food for himself, he always buys an extra set for the Grab rider delivering it.

“He always orders two sets of food—one for himself and one for the rider,” Nafie shared in the video.

When asked why he does this, Pavithran explained that he always orders an extra set for the Grab riders as a gesture of appreciation.

Nafie mentioned that Pavithran does this daily and that this was the second time he personally received such a kind gesture from him.

“When I saw his name in the order list, I knew the second set of food was for me,” explained Nafie in the video.

“He treated me to food and water,” Nafie added.

Nafie was particularly grateful, as he had been planning to buy himself some food after finishing his job.

He noted that Grab’s services in Seremban end at 2am, and being treated to food and water truly made his day.

“It’s not about whether you have money or not, it’s about humanity,” he said.

Many netizens were heart warmed by the act of Pavithran and one of them said that Pavithran is from the same area and is known to be a nice guy.

Another said, that one does not have to be rich to be kind. While another said that Grad drives go through much turmoil while performing their task.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.