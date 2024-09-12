Man Holds Reception With Two Brides, At The Same Time? TikTok Users Want Tips

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Marriage is a beautiful union of two souls who vow to support each other through both good and bad times for the rest of their lives.

This is likely why the concept of polygamy is a sensitive issue and not widely accepted by many in society.

After all, managing one relationship can be challenging enough, let alone two!

Recently, a man gained Internet fame after being seen side by side with his two wives.

The spotlight fell on him when Forest Valley, Hulu Langat, shared a video of a wedding ceremony on their TikTok page.

In the video, a man in a red costume is initially seen walking down a green carpet.

However, it soon becomes clear that he is flanked by two women, both dressed in red wedding gowns, as they head towards a beautifully decorated dais.

The two brides appear to be wearing dresses inspired by the attire of Chinese empresses.

Upon reaching the steps leading up to the dais, the man carefully guides the two women up the stairs, holding them from behind to ensure they don’t fall.

The video of the unconventional wedding reception has captured the attention of many, with several viewers asking the man for tips on managing such a relationship.

After all, it’s not easy for a partner to accept another spouse, let alone live together harmoniously.

It is unclear at this point if the reception is legit or if it was a photoshoot.

