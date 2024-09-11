Khairul Aming And Pinn Yang’s First Collaboration Drives “Jom Lokal” Success On TikTok Shop

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Influencers and entrepreneurs Khairul Aming and Pinn Yang are two names that spark excitement, especially among TikTok users.

Their dynamic personalities and inspiring content have won the hearts of many followers, turning them into fan favourites on the platform.

Yesterday (9 September), the two influencers teamed up for the first time to support the “Jom Lokal” campaign on TikTok Shop.

The initiative aims to assist small businesses in selling their products through the platform.

During a special TikTok Live session, Khairul Aming and Pinn Yang featured 10 selected local products, which were promoted and sold through the live broadcast.

@khairulaming KA dan Pin Yang akan bergabung untuk jual produk lokal tempatan anak Malaysia. Jangan lupa join livestream kita 9 September, Isnin, jam 9 malam okeh!! 😁😁 Support Jom Lokal di TikTokShop! ♬ original sound – Khairulaming

Successful Collaboration Boosts Local Sales

The collaboration between the two popular TikTok personalities proved highly successful, as numerous local products saw impressive sales during the live session.

For example, Pau Deen sold over 7,000 buns, while Meet Mee Panmee achieved nearly 6,000 packs sold.

Several other local items also saw high demand, including 1,900 packs of Aglio Olio Pasta seasoning.

Additionally, Ayshabakehouse Pineapple Cheese Tart sold 1,300 units, and Mee Siput received over 800 orders.

Before the live event, both Khairul Aming and Pinn Yang surprised their fans by sharing videos on their TikTok accounts announcing their collaboration for the “Jom Lokal” campaign.

Adding to the excitement, their combined follower count on TikTok exceeded 10 million in celebration of the campaign.

Followers also enjoyed special perks during the live session, including free shipping vouchers and a 20% discount on featured products.

As part of the campaign, a few lucky TikTok users will be selected to join Khairul Aming and Pinn Yang for a meet-and-greet event, including a lunch with the two influencers.

