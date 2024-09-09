Maroon 5 Set To Perform In Malaysia Next Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

American band Maroon 5 is returning to Kuala Lumpur next year! The Maroon 5 Asia 2025 Tour will be held at the National Hockey Stadium on 12 February 2025 at 8pm.

The tour includes stopovers in Jakarta (1 February), Bangkok (3 February), Tokyo (6, 8, and 9 February), and Kaohsiung (14 February). This is a hint to plan for a Valentine’s Day surprise ya.

The ticket details are as follows:

Artist Presale

Starts on Monday, 30 September

11am-11.59pm

Head over to https://www.maroon5sin.com/subscribe for more details.

Mastercard Presale

Starts from Tuesday (1 October) at 11am to Thursday (3 October) at 11am.

Visit https://music.priceless.com/en/concerts/maroon-5-tickets-ae618 for more info.

Live Nation Presale

Starts on Thursday (3 October)

1pm to 11.59pm

Register for a free membership via Live Nation online to access the presale.

General on Sale

Starts on Friday (4 October) at 11am onwards.

There are eight seating categories separated into different zones (with prices like CNY dinner sets!):

CAT 1: RM1,288

RM1,288 CAT 2: RM988

RM988 CAT 3: RM888

RM888 CAT 4: RM688 (Standing Zone)

RM688 (Standing Zone) CAT 5: RM598

RM598 CAT 6: RM498

RM498 CAT 7: RM398

RM398 Early Entry VIP: RM1,128

The prices mentioned exclude the booking fee and transaction charges so yeah, it’s time to follow Rosmah and start saving up money.

We’ve heard it all before but be wary of getting tickets from touts, personal shoppers (unless they’re the ones you trust), and resellers.

Maroon 5 previously performed in Malaysia in 2012 for their Overexposed Tour 2012.

Some of the band’s hit songs over the years include Sugar, She Will Be Loved, Won’t Go Home Without You, Animals, One More Night, Girls Like You, Payphone, This Love, Moves Like Jagger, and Beautiful Mistakes.

Maroon 5 has also sung with Rihanna in the song titled If I Never See Your Face Again and with American singer-songwriter SZA in What Lovers Do.

The band was also one of the performers at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2011.

