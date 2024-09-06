[Watch] What Do You Get When Namewee & Harith Iskander Get Together? A Rock Song!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a short skit, a woman (played by local actress Scha Elinnea) and Namewee perused over a large map before being interrupted by comedian Harith Iskander playing a fictional Kelantan “moral” officer.

Harith issued a summons to Scha for wearing a form-fitting long dress with a shirt underneath.

While Scha and Harith had a minor debate, Namewee, caught in the middle, suddenly exclaimed and shouted a Chinese slur.

This shocked Scha and Harith and Namewee pointed towards the signboard that caught his attention.

The signboard pointed towards “Bukit Mak,” sounding very close to the slur Namewee uttered earlier.

It turned out the skit was a marketing tool to announce Namewee and Harith Iskander’s new rock-inspired song titled Bukit Mak.

As always, anything that Namewee does garners mixed reactions from the public and this latest stunt didn’t escape notice.

In the comments, some people were amused by the whole video. Someone was surprised that there was a real place called Bukit Mak in Kelantan.

However, a Google search showed that the place is more accurately known as Kampung Bukit Mak Lipah.

It’s still unknown what the song is about so anyone curious enough, stay tuned.

