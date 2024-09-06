[Watch] “Let Him Cook!” Man Wows Crowd With Amazing Dance Moves At Food Festival

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last night, a man wowed everyone with his dance moves at the Tiger Crystal Food Festival at 1 Utama Shopping Mall.

His dance moves were smooth, eclipsing the other guy beside him. He was clearly in the zone and was one with the music on the dancefloor.

The video of him dancing quickly spread online and people wanted to know who he was.

Fortunately, his friend seemingly told him and he revealed his identity online. The man whose dance moves could kill turned out to be Jaden Lim.

He uploaded a video of him dancing on his Instagram account and shared in the caption that he “suddenly becomes TikTok famous.”

Many complimented his moves and were entertained by his carefree dancing. Based on the positive comments, Jaden clearly passed the vibe check.

Jaden thanked them for their kind words and support. Here’s to hoping we’ll see more of his dances soon.

