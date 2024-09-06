Kitten Sneaks Into Tiger Enclosure At Johor Zoo, Rescued By Quick-Thinking Staff

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a surprising and heart-stopping incident at Johor Zoo, a TikTok video has gone viral showing a tiny kitten that somehow found its way into the tiger enclosure.

The video, which has captivated netizens, shows two tigers curiously eyeing the small feline near a drain, while onlookers expressed deep concern for the kitten’s safety.

The zoo staff quickly responded to the commotion. In a calm yet swift rescue attempt, workers used water to safely distract the tigers without physical contact.

The tigers, though initially intrigued by their small visitor, reacted to the water spray. One tiger retreated completely, while the other backed up slightly, appearing to enjoy the impromptu shower.

(Credits: @anonymous_not/TikTok)

In the midst of the distraction, a zoo worker was able to scoop the kitten up to safety, keeping a safe distance from the two predators. The kitten was rescued unharmed, much to the relief of the onlookers.

The video left many viewers wondering how the kitten managed to sneak into the tiger enclsure in the first place. However, the TikTok creator who shared the video had no answer either, expressing the same curiosity.

(Credits: @anonymous_not/TikTok)

Some users raised concerns about whether the tigers would have attacked the kitten if given the chance. While the tigers are distant relatives of domestic cats, they remain wild predators.

(Credits: @anonymous_not/TikTok)

One user pointed out that predicting the behavior of wild animals is nearly impossible, though it’s highly likely that the tigers could have harmed the kitten under different circumstances.

On a lighter note, many netizens were amused by one tiger’s apparent delight in the water, commenting that it seemed more interested in enjoying its shower than moving away.

(Credits: @anonymous_not/TikTok)

While the incident raised questions about animal safety, it was a fortunate outcome for both the kitten and the zoo staff, whose quick actions prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating further.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.