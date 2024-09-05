TikTok Shop 9.9 Grand Deals: Massive Discounts, Fun Challenges & LIVE Performances You Can’t Miss!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Get ready, because TikTok Shop is kicking off the year-end shopping frenzy with a bang! From unbeatable discounts to exciting challenges and live performances, the 9.9 Grand Deals campaign is here to treat you right.

Here’s all the juicy deets you need to make the most of it!

Shop Like a Pro from 5 to 9 September

(Credit: TikTok Shop)

TikTok Shop 9.9 Brand Deals are happening from 5 to 9 September, with unlimited free shipping and up to 50% off on all your favorite goodies!

SYOK LIVE Vouchers

Watch TikTok Shop livestreams daily and score an extra 20% off with SYOK LIVE Vouchers! Catch these exclusive deals from 12pm to 2pm and 8pm to 12am.

RM99 Off on 9.9 Peak Day

Mark your calendar for 9 September because you’re getting RM99 off selected items! Trust us, this one-day-only deal is not to be missed!

99% Off Voucher

You read that right – 99% off! No minimum spend, and it’s capped at RM9. But this is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it deal during our TikTok Shop 9.9 livestream showdown on 8th September, from 9pm to 11pm on @tiktokshop_my.

Ready to shop? Check out TikTok Shop 9.9 Brand Deals HERE!

Tune in on 8 September for LIVE Performances, Shopping, & Big Wins!

(Credit: TikTok Shop)

They’re turning up the heat on 8 September with a livestream showdown from 9pm to 11pm. While you shop for those amazing deals, you’ll also catch live performances by artists like Nadeera, Ezra Kairo, and Marsha, along with content creators Pinn Yang, Noreen Iman, Kanafly, and Rahman Chea.

And here’s a pro tip: stay glued to the screen for special giveaways every 9 minutes!

#JomLokal: Celebrate Malaysian Products with Khairul Aming & Pinn Yang

(Credit: Khairul Aming/Pinn Yang via Instagram)

TikTok Shop is all about supporting our homegrown brands, and this 9.9 Grand Deals campaign is no different! They’re shining a spotlight on ‘Buatan Malaysia’ products with some exciting livestreams:

8 September (9pm – 11pm): Check out over 10 locally-made gems during our special JomLokal segment on @tiktokshop_my.

Check out over 10 locally-made gems during our special JomLokal segment on @tiktokshop_my. 9 September (9pm – 11pm): Join TikTok superstars Khairul Aming and Pinn Yang as they showcase some top-notch Malaysian products. Just search “JomLokal” on TikTok and tune in!

Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, Director of Strategic Partnerships at TikTok Shop Malaysia, said, “Since 2023, TikTok Shop has been running the #JomLokal campaign to empower local MSMEs. Together with the government, we have trained thousands of rural and urban entrepreneurs to not only sell online, but to also tap into social commerce through content, affiliate creators, and TikTok Shop live streaming.”

MSMEs are the backbone of our economy, and TikTok Shop is committed to helping them thrive digitally. So don’t forget to show some love to these local brands when you shop this sales season!

Win Big with the #TikTokShop99GrandDeals Challenge – RM90,000 in Vouchers Up for Grabs!

What’s better than shopping and scoring discounts? Winning even more, of course!

TikTok Shop is dropping a hashtag challenge with RM90,000 in vouchers waiting for you. Here’s how to join:

Upload a 15-second (or longer) video on TikTok using the brand effect filter, and tap those items to rack up at least 99 points. Use the hashtag #TikTokShop99GrandDeals and add a creative caption about why you deserve to win. Tag @tiktokshop_my and three of your besties in the caption.

28 winners will be picked based on video quality, creativity, and engagement. For all the details and T&Cs, head over to the #TikTokShop99GrandDeals page.

Click HERE to learn more about the TikTok Shop 9.9 Brand Deals that’s happening from 5 to 9 September!

And for all you aspiring entrepreneurs and local brands, now’s the time to unlock your potential with TikTok Shop! Sign up at TikTok Shop Seller Center and dive into our tutorial courses at TikTok Shop Academy.

So, what are you waiting for? #JOMLokal and let’s support Malaysian MSMEs while scoring some epic deals!

*Terms and conditions apply.

