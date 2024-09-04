[Watch] Instant Karma: Drivers Caught On Camera Getting Fined For Cutting Line

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Newton’s third law states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction—a principle that applies not only in physics but also in life.

Recently, a TikTok video demonstrated this idea in action when a few cars faced instant karma after cutting in line.

The video, shared by TikTok user @lensamaya87, featured dashcam footage showing a Toyota Alphard and a Toyota Camry attempting to bypass traffic by waiting on the right side of a traffic light intersection, trying to squeeze into the queue.

Although the actions of these two drivers were frustrating, the driver recording the video, still allowed them to merge.

“Let’s watch the misfortune of those who like to cut queue—we let them go,” the video’s owner remarked.

In an unexpected turn of events, the drivers’ reckless behaviour caught up with them when they were stopped by the police just a few meters away at a roadblock.

In the video, a traffic officer is seen asking the Toyota Alphard to pull over first, followed by the Toyota Camry.

“That’s right, congratulations! You hit the jackpot!” said the person recording the video.

It is believed that traffic police were stationed near the traffic light, close to the Johor Bahru Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK), to monitor and penalize drivers frequently violating traffic rules in the area.

Social Media Users Satisfied

The video, which has garnered over 750,000 views, has captured the attention of many. Most social media users expressed satisfaction with the outcome, feeling that it was a fitting consequence for irresponsible drivers who cut in line.

Several users also shared their own experiences with similar drivers in the same area.

Cutting in Line Is a Traffic Offence

Cutting in line, especially during peak hours, is an offence under the Road Transport Act 1987. If convicted, drivers can be fined up to RM300.

Additionally, individuals can face penalties under the Road Traffic Rules 166/59 (Rule 6), which also carries a maximum fine of RM300.

