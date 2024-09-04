Minister Credits Madani Gov For KL’s Friendliest City Title – Malaysians Roll Eyes

TRP
Malaysians online were amused when Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming attributed the country’s top rank due to good government leadership.

September 4, 2024

Based on a 2023 survey by Enjoy Travel on the Big 7 Travel blog, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia is rated as the number 1 friendliest city in Asia in the Top 50 list.

Taipei (Taiwan) and Chiang Mai (Thailand) came in second and third while Singapore ranked seventh. The full list can be seen here.

Malaysians were praised for being “naturally friendly and nice” to strangers and for their “easy-going temperament.” Visitors said this makes it easier to befriend the locals, making it a top spot for tourists and expats.

All looked good until netizens saw Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming’s Twitter post praising Malaysians’ friendliness due to good government policies under the Madani administration.

Nga claimed Malaysia topping the list showed that the Madani leadership under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim successfully emphasised humanity, respect, and courtesy as the way of life here.

Netizens were proud of the ranking but were also amused by this huge claim. Some pointed out that Malaysians have always been friendly and hospitable to visitors even without any government policy leading the way.

There were calls to improve the city’s infrastructure such as making the city and suburban areas walkable. They said the city is currently too car-centric.

On the other hand, some jokingly asked everyone to be kind with their criticism because we were voted the “friendliest” folks in Asia.

