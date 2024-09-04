Get Some Fun In The Sun At Slide the Curve!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s a nice day outside and you’re getting tired of staring at the walls of your house or office. You can work remotely but cafes are so yesterday.

So what’s the alternative?

Picture this: a giant water slide for kids and adults, a pool with unicorn floaties for kids and adults and deck chairs underneath giant umbrellas where you can chill and whip out your laptop.

No, you don’t have to apply for vacation days and head to the beach or a resort.

From today until 22 September, this is all happening in Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya at the Curve!

You read that right! It’s the first-ever water slide within a shopping mall in Malaysia as the Curve marks their 20th anniversary with a splash!

The launch was held yesterday with Malaysia’s diving sweetheart Nur Dhabitah Sabri present as the guest of honour alongside Jazmi Kamarudin, Chief Operations Officer of Boustead Properties Berhad.

We are beyond thrilled to celebrate our 20th Anniversary with such a revolutionary event. What sets Slide the Curve apart is not just our commitment to innovation and fun, but also our dedication to bringing the community together in a memorable way. Since opening its doors two decades ago, the Curve has been more than just a retail destination; it has been a vibrant centre of community life and connection. From the very beginning, the visionary mall has set the benchmark beyond ‘round-the-block’ shopping mall experiences. Jazmi Kamarudin, Chief Operations Officer of Boustead Properties Berhad

When the Curve opened in 2004, it was the first pedetrianised shopping mall which promised to offer patrons a unique shopping and dining experience.

Since then, their offerings have grown; some intentional, others unintentional as the mall brought the community together where many have forged many memories within these walls.

Slide the Curve simply adds to the mall’s firsts, as it promises a unique attraction that will captivate thrill-seekers, families, and fun-lovers alike.

With September’s theme for the Curve being “Sun-Kissed Adventures”, Slide the Curve will showcase a dazzling array of activities designed to entertain guests of all ages.

Whether you’re a child, a teenager, or simply a kid at heart, there’s something fun for everyone. From exhilarating slide rides to a variety of interactive programs, the event promises endless enjoyment. Adding to the excitement, a weekend DJ will be spinning tunes, adding a star-studded flair that will elevate the celebration to new heights. the Curve

Day in the Sun for TRP

After the launch event yesterday, we checked out the Curve’s latest f&b outlet, Richeese Factory, an Indonesian fast food chain that serves up the typical fried chicken fare but with a spicy and cheesy twist.

After downing their Pink Lava drink, some of us headed off to change into our swim attire while the rest prepared to snap some epic shots of our friends slippin’ and slidin’ on the giant water slide.

The slide begins at the Piazza, outside the old e@Curve mall, in front of Coffea Coffee and Macha Banana Leaf restaurant.

It involves a staircase climb to get to the top where the slide operators are ready to guide you for the slide. You can either slide down without any apparatus or you can opt to sit in a floatie.

Pro tip: Get a floatie as it will help propel you further as you come down the slide.

The slide stretches all the way to TGIF on The Street where there’s a mini pool to end the slippin’ and slidin’ adventure.

But the fun doesn’t end there as there’s another pool after that with giant unicorn floaties for you to just bask and splash around.

Our colleagues had a ball at the slide as they let their inner child loose and free for the day.

You too can have your day in the sun!

So what are you waiting for?!

Slide the Curve will be here until 22 September, perfectly timed for the school holidays, involving three dynamic weekends, from 10am to 10pm daily.

The Curve has also partnered with top entertainment and lifestyle brands to provide exclusive offers with special promotion codes at SpyGame and Hauntu – all available at discounted rates.

Slide the Curve wristband holders can unlock exclusive shopping deals and promotions at participating outlets within the Curve.

For those seeking a memorable getaway, Hotel Royale Chulan offers a staycation package that is complete with a Slide the Curve promo code.

As the hotel opens right into the mall and just a few steps away from The Street where Slide the Curve is, this would be an awesome break for anyone.

The Curve will also host its 20th Anniversary Lucky Draw where shoppers who spend a minimum of RM500 in up to two receipts will be eligible to enter the grand lucky draw, with a chance to win prizes worth up to RM150,000, including a car.

Additionally, those who spend RM250 or more can redeem limited-edition merchandise in celebration of the Curve’s 20th anniversary.

To ensure a smooth splashy time, get your tickets online here.

To know more about upcoming events at the Curve, visit their website at www.thecurve.my or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

