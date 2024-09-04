Cute Dictator: “No TV For All!”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a posting shared by @ricxxxkiddo on X, a young child has captured the hearts of netizens with a humorous situation involving a missing TV remote.

The tweet showcases a WhatsApp conversation where a parent asks the child’s teacher to check their school bag, as the TV remote has gone missing at home.

The attached photo features the child holding the remote with a cheeky grin, leading to the tweet’s caption, “Kalau aku tak dapat tengok TV, semua orang pun tak boleh tengok TV,” implying that if the child can’t watch TV, no one else can either.

“Kalau aku tak dapat tengok TV, semua orang pun tak boleh tengok TV 😆” – Anak Soleh pic.twitter.com/Os1jhOk3tS — amighul deghaman (@ricxxxkiddo) September 4, 2024

The post quickly garnered attention, with over 106,000 views and a slew of amusing reactions from users.

One user, @CikAngkasa, couldn’t help but express affection.

Gewam je kalau ank aku ni — Cik Bintang di angkasa ✨ (@CikAngkasa) September 4, 2024

Another user, @marouapplehijau, humorously imagined the chaos at home.

mak : mana pulak rimote tv ni? aku nak tengok wow shop beli kuali baru. senah rumah depan tu.. laki dia baru beli vacuum dari wow shop

waliq : saya dah cari satu rumah tak jumpa sayang..

mak : ⤵️ — Marou (@marouapplehijau) September 4, 2024

While some found the situation hilarious, others offered their unique perspectives on the incident.

One user, @nvvzys, questioned the parents’ urgency, saying, “Aiyoo parents… tunggu anak balik baru check takleh ka haha” (Aiyoo parents… couldn’t you wait until your child got home to check?).

Echoing this sentiment, @xrmino added, “Tak menyabar nak tanya. Tunggu jelah balik karang. Bukannya benda penting pun. Apa ke teruk sangat parents sekarang ni” (So impatient to ask. Just wait until they get home. It’s not even something important. How bad are parents these days?).

However, this lighthearted incident has certainly brought smiles to many, reminding everyone of the amusing unpredictability of children.

