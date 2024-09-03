[Watch] Emotional Reunion As Son Surprises Mother After Two Years Apart

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Leaving home is just part of life as a person journeys to spread their wings.

This often means being miles away from loved ones, making every moment spent together all the more precious, filled with both joy and tears.

Recently, a TikTok user shared such a touching moment when he returned home to surprise his mother after being away for almost two years and 10,000 km apart.

The video, posted by Iqbal Kasyfi has garnered 1.1 million views at press time.

In the video, Iqbal is seen hiding behind the entrance door of his house, awaiting his mother’s arrival.

When she steps inside, she is shocked to see her son standing there in the flesh.

The moment is made even sweeter as she repeatedly calls out his name with excitement before embracing him, tears of joy streaming down her face.

As part of the surprise, Iqbal also presented his mother with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

According to Iqbal, only his youngest sibling knew about his return to Malaysia and helped him execute the surprise.

@_iqbalkasyfi surprising my ummie after not seeing her for 1 year 6 months & being 10,127km apart ♬ original sound – Iqbalkasyfi

Many were deeply moved by the video, with one commenting that it brought them to tears.

Another wrote, “You made me cry. I’ve longed to hear my mother call my name like that, but she passed away almost 10 years ago.”

Another expressed hope that their relationship with their child would be as strong as Iqbal’s with his mother as they grow older.

Meanwhile, someone also reminded viewers to cherish their parents while they are still around.

