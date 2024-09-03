A Wholesome Merdeka Moment At Hua Mui Café: A Small Act Of Patriotism Sparks Nationwide Unity

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A heartwarming Merdeka moment at Hua Mui Café in Johor Bahru has recently gone viral on Twitter, capturing the essence of Malaysian unity and patriotism.

Ini macam baru betul. Cenggini ha👍🏻



Respect wanita yang berbaju cream tu. Kami memerlukan lebih ramai orang seperti kamu🫡 pic.twitter.com/obpsilqKSj — Cikgu_Anep (@Cikgu_Anep) September 1, 2024

The post, uploaded a few days ago, highlights a touching scene that unfolded as patrons were enjoying their meals when the national anthem, “Negaraku,” began to play in celebration of Malaysia’s 67th Independence Day on 31 August.

In the video, two ladies can be seen contemplating whether to stand up in respect of the national anthem.

Their hesitation is palpable as they glance around, noticing that no one else in the café had made a move.

However, the moment of uncertainty was quickly dispelled when one lady wearing a cream shirt decided to stand up, her quiet act of patriotism inspiring those around her.

What followed was a chain reaction, as more people in the café rose to their feet, united in their respect for Merdeka Day.

This spontaneous show of unity has resonated deeply with netizens, many of whom expressed their pride in the comments.

Dulu pernah tengok wayang dan dia pasang lagu Negaraku. Semua orang berdiri dan menyanyikan dengan penuh semangat. Lepas habis, semua tepuk kat diri sendiri ahahaha comel. — kulatroti (@mymucor) September 1, 2024

In my experience semalam, masa resort tengah mainkan lagu negaraku sempena hari kebangsaan, kaum cina yg tengah mabuk pon bangun tanda hormat meskipun dia terhuyung hayang. Much respect 🫡 — TED 🍉 (@hfizjalis) September 1, 2024

Banyak beno komen patut ni patut tu. The fact that they all stood up in the end is enough to make me proud. 🇲🇾🇲🇾🇲🇾🇲🇾🇲🇾 — Izad Syah (@izadsyah) September 1, 2024

Several shared similar experiences, recounting how they, too, had stood up in respect when the national anthem played in cinemas.

One netizen shared a video from KL East Mall, where shoppers paused and stood still as the “Negaraku” played, further highlighting the shared experience of respect and unity among Malaysians.

Dalam KL east mall pic.twitter.com/S8cMDokboT — syifakerz (@syifakerz) September 1, 2024

The viral post and subsequent discussions serve as a powerful reminder that it often takes just one small step to ignite a collective sense of patriotism.

This shared experience, seen in various locations across the country, reflects the deep-rooted respect and love Malaysians have for their nation.

