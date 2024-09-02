Uncle In Melaka Constructs Backyard Train Tracks – Brings Nostalgic Joy To Kids And Adults

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In Malaysia, the tradition of “balik kampung” (returning to one’s hometown) is cherished and remains an important part of our culture.

Many Malaysians still seize every opportunity to bring their families to visit parents and grandparents back home as these trips come with some cherished memories.

Recently, several videos shared by a TikTok user, Lisa Amanda, have captured such an essence.

The videos show children enjoying a train ride built around a house, evoking a sense of nostalgia reminiscent of childhood train sets.

Watching the videos, it’s easy to feel that these children are living the dream of many who wished for such real-life train experiences during their own childhood.

The children are clearly having the time of their lives, with some seen clapping in delight during the ride.

According to Lisa, the train track was built by her uncle, Tok Ayim, around his house in Alor Gajah, Melaka.

The train is controlled by a throttle and has a button for the horn, enhancing the authenticity of the experience.

The track runs around the house, surrounded by plants and greenery, giving it the feel of a real train journey. The train ride is enjoyed not only by children but also adults.

Many netizens who saw the video were impressed by the creativity of Lisa’s uncle. One person asked if they could come and also ride the train.

Another requested for a full video of the train and the tracks.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.