Miss International Queen Eva Foster Criticizes MIQ 2024 As “A Cooking Show”

Eva Foster’s Complaint

Eva Foster, a contestant in Miss International Queen (MIQ) 2024, raised concerns about the pageant, alleging favoritism and unprofessional conduct.

She expressed disappointment at not making it into the top 12 despite her strong performance, particularly in the evening gown segment.

Foster also claimed that other contestants, including those from Indonesia and India, echoed her sentiments about the competition being influenced by factors other than merit.

Public Apology to Thai People

Following the controversy that erupted after her remarks at Miss International Queen (MIQ) 2024, Eva Foster took to social media to issue a heartfelt apology specifically addressing the people of Thailand.

In her apology, Foster expressed deep regret for any misunderstanding or offense caused by her actions.

She clarified that her frustration was never directed towards the Thai people, a community she has always respected and admired.

Foster recounted a particular incident where she felt disrespected by a staff member during the MIQ 2024 event.

The staff member’s rude behavior, including telling her to “Go Back Home,” was the catalyst for her outspoken criticism of the pageant.

Foster stressed that her comments were born out of a desire for professionalism and respect within the competition.

She also acknowledged that her own actions may have contributed to the chaos, expressing a willingness to learn from the experience and to do better in the future.

In closing, she reiterated her love for Thailand and thanked the people for their hospitality, while also hoping for a positive change in the way such events are conducted.

Eva’s Instagram Live Session

Recently, Eva Foster went live on Instagram to further address her followers.

The 30-year-old reiterated her concerns about discrimination within the pageant and explained that she joined MIQ 2024 not only to compete but to experience the inner workings of a pageant as a trans woman and businesswoman.

Foster emphasized that her participation was also motivated by a desire to represent and support her community in Malaysia.

