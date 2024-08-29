Watch These 5 Merdeka Ads & Feel The ‘Malaysia Boleh’ Pride Like Never Before!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As Malaysia marks its 67th year of independence, brands across the country have released heartwarming advertisements that capture the spirit of Merdeka.

This year’s ads are not just about celebration, but also about unity, nostalgia, and the small acts that make a big difference.

Here’s a look at 5 wholesome Merdeka-themed ads for 2024!

1. Mr DIY Merdeka Music Video: “Bersama Satu Suara”

One of the standout campaigns this year comes from MR.DIY with their Merdeka music video, “Bersama Satu Suara.”

Featuring a star-studded collaboration between Alif Satar & The Locos, Jaclyn Victor, and Priscilla Abby, this music video is a celebration of Malaysia’s rich diversity.

The song’s catchy melody, combined with the artists’ powerful vocals, creates an uplifting anthem that resonates with the joy of Merdeka.

Available on all MR.DIY social media and music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music, this is a must-listen track for your Merdeka playlist.

2. Maxis: A Message of Unity

Maxis has once again touched hearts with an advertisement that highlights the power of unity.

The ad starts by showcasing the excitement surrounding Merdeka celebrations but quickly shifts to illustrate how small acts of principle can inspire others to act.

Through common struggles, the ad reminds us that unity isn’t just about coming together for the big moments, but also supporting one another in everyday life.

Maxis delivers a powerful message that’s perfect for this Merdeka.

3. Tune Talk: Embracing Differences

Tune Talk’s Merdeka ad brings to light the importance of embracing our differences and supporting one another regardless of race.

The ad beautifully captures how Malaysians stand by each other during national achievements, showcasing that unity is our greatest strength.

It shows that even throughout the common struggles, we are each other’s biggest supporters during our national achievements.

In a world that often highlights differences, Tune Talk’s message of solidarity is both timely and inspiring, reminding us that our diversity is something to be proud of.

4. Etiqa: Supporting Local Communities

Etiqa’s Merdeka ad takes viewers on a journey through Malaysia’s picturesque local destinations, emphasizing the impact of domestic travel on local communities.

The heartwarming storyline shows how simple choices, like choosing to explore our own country, can have a significant positive effect on the lives of those within these communities.

Sometimes the small choices we think we make, are the choices that make a big impact towards our people, regardless of our different backgrounds and beliefs.

By highlighting the people who maintain the beauty of our nation, Etiqa’s ad is a touching tribute to the unsung heroes of Malaysia’s tourism industry.

5. CelcomDigi: Empowering the Younger Generation

CelcomDigi’s Merdeka ad is aimed at the younger Malaysian generation, highlighting the unique challenges they face compared to previous generations.

The ad underscores how today’s youth are breaking new ground in the digital era, showcasing their drive to overcome obstacles and reach new heights.

With an encouraging tone, the ad motivates the younger generation to continue pushing through these challenges, cleverly tying in CelcomDigi’s 5G network as a symbol of this new era of empowerment.

From unity in diversity to supporting local communities, this year’s Merdeka advertisements capture the essence of what it means to be Malaysian.

