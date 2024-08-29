[Watch] Primary School Teacher Amused by Students’ Hilarious Questions

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There was a time when students were terrified of their teachers. While some teachers were friendly, there was always a clear boundary in the teacher-student relationship.

However, times have changed—teachers are now friendlier, and students have become more outspoken.

Recently, a TikTok video posted by a math teacher gained significant attention online.

In the video, a primary school teacher named Roshini shared the amusing questions her students asked when she wore traditional attire to class.

The questions caught both the teacher and netizens by surprise.

One student asked if she was getting married, another inquired if she was getting a boyfriend, and yet another asked if she already had a boyfriend.

But the most unexpected question came when a student asked if she was pregnant.

The teacher was amused by the rapid-fire questions, and so were the netizens.

Looking into the comment section another teacher commented that she too had received weird questions from her students.

Another netizen said that the students asked some very caring questions.

Meanwhile, another wondered why the teachers during their time were irritating compared to teachers today.

