Hong Kong YouTuber Chooses To Settle In Malaysia For Better Quality Of Life

Malaysia is increasingly becoming a top choice for travelers and expatriates, thanks to its rich cultural attractions and harmonious way of life.

Beyond tourism, many also see Malaysia as a country offering diverse job opportunities to support their livelihoods.

In 2023, Forbes reported that Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ranked as the eighth-best city globally for expatriates and international travelers.

(For illustrative purposes only)

YouTuber from Hong Kong Chooses Malaysia for Better Quality of Life

A YouTuber from Hong Kong, with 428,000 followers, recently shared their experience of deciding to settle in Malaysia in a video uploaded on YouTube.

The married couple, Miki and Raymond, initially had the perception that Malaysia was somewhat underdeveloped before their arrival.

However, this perception changed entirely after they settled in the country.

The couple, who have now lived in Penang for more than a year, were pleasantly surprised by the better quality of life in Malaysia compared to their home country.

(Credits: @mikiandray/Instagram)

They also acknowledged that the cost of living in Malaysia is significantly lower than in Hong Kong.

Raymond shared that renting a 600-square-foot apartment in Hong Kong costs around RM10,395 (HKD 18,500).

In contrast, they rent a 4,800-square-foot house in Penang for only RM2,000 to RM4,000. The house is considered luxurious, with three parking spaces.

Additionally, the couple compared the cost of fuel and vehicle maintenance, both of which are much cheaper in Malaysia.

(Picture credits: @Pexels)

According to the YouTuber, the cost of refueling a car in Hong Kong is around RM5,606 (HKD10,000) per month, while in Malaysia, it only costs about RM100.

“Washing the car here is just RM13, while in Hong Kong, it’s about RM560 for a full tank,” Raymond added.

YouTuber Encourages Others to Experience Life in Malaysia

After experiencing a better quality of life in Malaysia, the couple encourages people from other countries to come and experience life in Malaysia for themselves.

“Many people have misconceptions about Malaysia. Don’t just listen to what others say. You need to come and experience it like we did,” Miki urged.

Miki also pointed out that many interesting locations are just a few hours from Penang, including Kuala Lumpur, Cameron Highlands, Taiping, Ipoh, and Melaka.

For those interested in watching the full video where they share their experience of living in Malaysia, you can click on the video below.

Other YouTubers Also Drawn to Living in Malaysia

Previously, a Japanese YouTuber couple known as iChang and her partner Jimmy uploaded a sad video about having to leave Malaysia, a country they had grown fond of.

Their tourist visas had expired, and they had to return to Japan after 180 days of living in Malaysia.

However, after being granted the ‘DE Rantau Nomad Pass’ by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), they no longer need to return to Japan every 90 days due to the nearing expiration of their tourist visas.

