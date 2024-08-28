Creative “Obituary” On LinkedIn – “Help Me Not Be Unemployed So I Can Check Out My Shopee Wishlist”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Job hunting these days is like trying to find a needle in a haystack—while blindfolded, on a moving rollercoaster.

From perfecting appearance to crafting the perfect portfolio, every tiny detail feels like it could make or break your chances.

So, it’s no surprise that job seekers are pulling out all the stops to stand out.

A 23-year-old man from Bandung, Indonesia, has taken “thinking outside the box” to a whole new level.

Moch Yasa Ali Rahman decided to flip the script on the traditional job application.

Instead of the usual, yawn-inducing resume, Moch Yasa whipped up a portfolio in the form of a newspaper obituary announcement.

Yes, you read that right!

He is looking for a job as a Content Creator or Social Media Specialist, and what better way to show off his creative chops than by making his resume look like an obit.

However, it wasn’t just the format that piqued interest—it was also the candid and humorous reason he gave for why he needed the job.

“Help me to not be unemployed anymore so I can buy an apartment and check out my wishlist on Shopee,” he wrote, blending humour with a genuine plea for employment.

The apartment bit was in reference to the title of his “obituary announcement” that he has “returned to the folds of his family”.

His approach reflects not only a solid understanding of content creation and social media strategy but also a deep awareness of how to connect with an audience—qualities that are essential for the role he is pursuing.

The creativity and personality infused into his portfolio earned him widespread praise on LinkedIn.

Many users lauded him for his out-of-the-box thinking, congratulating him on the ingenuity of his application.

Moreover, the post has sparked a wave of support from the LinkedIn community, with numerous individuals wishing him success in securing a job soon.

Some have also offered constructive feedback, providing tips on how he could further enhance his portfolio.

It’s safe to say that Moch Yasa’s approach is a refreshing reminder that sometimes, humour and a dash of personality are the best ways to get noticed in a sea of serious job seekers.

