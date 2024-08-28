5 Weird (Or Dream) Jobs You Didn’t Know Existed!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When it comes to the job market, most of us think of traditional roles like teachers, doctors, or engineers.

But beyond the usual career paths, there are some truly bizarre jobs that you might not believe exist.

These roles may seem strange, but they’re very real and often come with unique challenges and rewards.

Here are five weird jobs that might make you rethink what’s possible in the working world.

1. Professional Sleeper

Imagine getting paid to sleep. It already sounds like a dream! This unusual job involves participating in sleep studies conducted by scientists and researchers.

Indeed states that these studies aim to understand various aspects of sleep, such as how different environments or factors affect sleep quality and patterns.

Professional sleepers might be asked to sleep in unfamiliar settings, under different lighting, or even in spaces designed to mimic zero gravity.

The data collected from these studies can contribute to advancements in sleep medicine, making this job not only odd but also important for science.

2. Pet Food Taster

It might sound unappetizing, but someone has to ensure that pet food is both nutritious and tasty, for pets, that is.

Pet food tasters are employed by pet food companies to sample and assess the quality of their products.

These tasters evaluate the flavor, texture, and nutritional content of pet food to ensure it meets the company’s standards. They also provide feedback on whether the product will appeal to pets.

HowStuffWorks reports that while they don’t actually swallow the food, they do need a refined palate and a strong stomach to take on this role.

3. Professional Mourner

In some cultures, expressing grief at a funeral is seen as a crucial part of honoring the deceased. This is where professional mourners come in.

Hired to attend funerals and memorial services, Global Times explain that these individuals are paid to cry, wail, and lament, helping to create a somber and respectful atmosphere.

Professional mourners, also known as “moirologists,” are especially common in countries like China and parts of Africa, where it’s believed that the louder and more dramatic the mourning, the more respect is shown to the deceased.

Though it may seem like a strange job, it plays a vital role in fulfilling cultural and social expectations.

4. Professional Cuddler

Personally, I don’t know how to feel about this one lol. It’s on a different side of the spectrum, but yes, it’s real!

Unfortunately, Malaysia isn’t really the best place to start for this career path (for several reasons), however, there are real sites like Cuddle Comfort and Cuddlist that do offer these services.

These individuals provide platonic cuddling services to clients who are seeking comfort, stress relief, or just a bit of human touch.

Sessions can range from simple hand-holding to full-on cuddle sessions, all within the boundaries of professionalism.

Professional cuddlers must be empathetic, non-judgmental, and comfortable with physical closeness.

This job highlights the increasing recognition of the importance of mental and emotional well-being, and the role human touch plays in it.

5. Professional Bridesmaid

We’ve learned that professional mourners are a thing, however another unconventional job that I find quite interesting are professional bridesmaids.

Professional bridesmaids (not the movie) are hired to take on the responsibilities that a traditional bridesmaid would, but with the added bonus of experience and expertise.

These professionals assist with everything from organizing the bachelorette party to calming the bride’s nerves on the wedding day.

There is a website, literally called A Professional Bridesmaid that provides these services. They can also help manage any last-minute crises, ensuring that the day goes smoothly.

Whether the bride doesn’t have close friends to fill the role or just needs extra support, a professional bridesmaid can be a lifesaver.

These jobs might seem strange, but they serve unique and often important purposes.

For The 6th Time, Yes It’s Real

From advancing scientific research to providing emotional support, these roles show that the world of work is far more diverse than we might think.

So, the next time you’re feeling stuck in your career, remember, there’s a whole world of weird and wonderful jobs out there, just waiting to be discovered.

