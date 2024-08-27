Kid Laroi Brings His “First Time Tour” To Kuala Lumpur This November!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Australian singer-rapper Kid Laroi will be performing in Malaysia for the first time in November 2024!

The 21-year-old singer’s highly-anticipated “The First Time Tour” will be held at Zepp KL, Kuala Lumpur on 4 November at 8pm.

He recently released a deluxe version of his debut album titled “The First Time (Deluxe)” featuring five new songs on 9 August.

The tickets will go on sale tomorrow (28 August) at 10am. You can only get the tickets from Ticket Empire.

The ticket prices are as follows:

CAT 3: RM288 (Numbered seating/General admission)

CAT 2: RM388 (Premium seating/Fast lane)

CAT 1: RM338 (Standing/General admission)

VIP: RM408 (front row standing/Fast lane)

VVIP Box: RM600 (max 8 people per box)

As always, be wary of getting tickets from touts, personal shoppers (unless they’re the ones you trust), and resellers.

Kid Laroi and his team landed in KL last year only to find out the music festival had been abruptly cancelled. Image: @thekidlaroi/IG

Kid Laroi’s first performance here could have been at Good Vibes Festival 2023 but that was unceremoniously cancelled due to a certain band with a bad attitude.

Nevertheless, Kid Laroi was kind enough to hold an impromptu concert at the hotel bar here for fans.

READ MORE: Australian Singer Kid Laroi Holds A “Mini GVF2023” Concert At A Hotel Bar For Fans

Since he’ll be here this November, his Malaysian fans can finally rock out to his hits such as Stay, Without You, and Thousand Miles while he performs live!

