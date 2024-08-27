“Dietitians Don’t Use Stethoscope!” – Local Drama Poster Leaves Twitterjaya In Stitches

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There have been countless criticisms regarding the quality of our local films and shows. Some common complaints include poor or predictable scripts, exaggerated acting, and suspicious themes.

However, an upcoming comedy telemovie titled “Menantu Dietition” (My Fiancee Is A Dietitian) had people online chuckling and reiterating the reasons why they completely avoid watching local productions. Yes, they also spelt “dietitian” wrong.

Ahli dietetik tak pakai stetoskop.

Mungkin tu mentua dia, mentua dia doktor. pic.twitter.com/gT6vnHP4qn — Fitri, Ph.D in Fish Genetics  (@drfitriyusof) August 26, 2024

“Menantu Dietition” stars Ezaidi Aziz as the male lead Adib while Bella Astillah plays the female lead Fa.

Bella posted a poster of the telemovie on her Instagram and people immediately pointed out how the show already got it all wrong.

In the poster, Bella wore a doctor’s coat and had a stethoscope around her neck. People familiar with dietitians pointed out that dietitians do not use or carry a stethoscope.

Dietitians are health professionals who are experts in nutrition and the human diet so there’s no need for them to use a stethoscope.

A netizen who is engaged to a dietitian said his fiancee would usually carry a set of plates, bowls, and spoons during a consultation session with a patient. He said he had never seen her bring or use a stethoscope.

Dr Imelda Balchin, an Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) specialist, also commented and wondered whether the dietitian used the stethoscope to listen to stomach gurgles. Someone replied saying it was to listen to the hungry worms.

Meanwhile, another person shared it was hard to support local movies or shows because there was hardly any thought put into it.

Some believe the production crew should have done their research and invited experts or professionals to advise them so they could portray things realistically.

To add salt to the wound, the scriptwriter Zabidi Mohamed wrote on Facebook that he used the help of AI to write the script.

Zabidi said he usually finishes writing a script within three to four weeks which was considered slow compared to his industry peers. For “Menantu Dietition,” the script was done within seven days to his satisfaction.

He shared that the telemovie was scheduled to start filming in July 2024 at Janda Baik. He said he would share his process using AI to help in scriptwriting in the local scriptwriting group called The Breakfast Club.

