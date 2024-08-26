Hit Or Miss? Malaysia’s 1st ‘Hotpot’ Cinema Sparks Sizzling Debate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

So, Dadi Cinema at Pavilion KL just served up some steamy news that they’re rolling out a hotpot theatre concept! Yep, you read that right, hotpot and movies together under one roof!

To spice things up, they had Hong Kong stars Bosco Wong and Carlos Chan in the house who were there promoting their movie The Unwavering Brotherhood.

The duo apparently got a taste of this unique setup, and from the comments we see on social media, it looks like this screen and stew concept might be a blockbuster hit in the making—or is it?

While most people seem to agree that it’s a novel idea, some are still not sold on the cinema-hotpot hybrid. Here’s what they had to say:

Odor and Food Smells

One of the main concerns is that the strong, lingering aroma from the hotpot could overwhelm the cinema, making it difficult for viewers to focus on the film.

Although some may not mind the smell, it is undeniable that there are customers who may be sensitive to such a strong aroma from all the brewing hotpots in the theatre.

Cleanliness and Hygiene Issues

Many were also concerned that maintaining a clean environment in a dual-purpose space like this could also prove challenging. Some even sympathize with the cleaners that need to deal with the aftermath of spills.

Noise and Disruption

The sound of bubbling hotpots, slurping, clinking utensils, and chatter could disrupt the usual quiet atmosphere of a cinema.

It may not sound like a problem (yet), however, these sounds could be irritating to some viewers.

Focus and Attention

Eating hotpot is a social and interactive activity that requires attention, which could be distracting during a movie.

Commenters worry that the divided attention might result in missing important scenes, ultimately diminishing the enjoyment of both activities.

Comfort and Space Constraints

Another concern raised by commenters is the difficulty and potential danger of eating in the dark.

Although the place seems well-lit, it may still be challenging for theatre-goers to see their food or utensils.

As Dadi Cinema moves forward with this venture, it remains to be seen whether it can overcome these challenges and win over sceptical audiences.

