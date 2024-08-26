20 Years Of Memories And Good Times At the Curve – Here’s To Many, Many More!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

“Sometimes you want to go

Where everybody knows your name

And they’re always glad you came

You wanna be where you can see

Our troubles are all the same

You wanna be where everybody knows your name.”

A couple from Melaka, a 92-year-old aunty (who doesn’t look a day over 70) and her daughter from Ipoh, retired teachers from Penang, a songwriter from Petaling Jaya, a journalist from Kulim, a family from Kota Bharu, another from Tawau, a former banker from Muar and a retiree from Sungai Petani, just to name a few.

What do these Malaysians have in common?

They met and built a lasting bond of friendship at the Curve .

This is just one of many stories that line the bricks and concrete of this shopping mall in Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya that gives it a unique edge amidst the sea of shopping malls in Malaysia.

These people were strangers but became friends as they bonded over good music and good food at one of the many restaurants at the Curve.

There are many stories just like this to be told, many memories created, many songs that have been sung, many bonds forged; be it while shopping or having coffee at this unique hangout spot.

Good food and music are just among the many things the Curve is known for. – TRP pic

Not only that, this shopping mall holds the first of many records and as they gear up to celebrate their 20th anniversary this year, another first is about to be achieved, but we’ll slide to that later.

The most important “first” though is how the Curve is always first in the hearts and minds of its beloved patrons.

It is more than just a shopping mall for some, as its pedestrianised layout and wide variety of lepak spots make it “home” to those who frequent the place.

With music at the Curve, it’s only natural that dance follows. – TRP pic

Just like “Cheers” in Boston, the Curve has grown to become a place “where everybody knows your name” for many.

Whether it’s to grab lunch or dinner or to take in the music of street buskers or shopping for Christmas and birthdays, the Curve has become “home” to many.

Cornerstone of the community

The Curve opened its doors in 2004 with over 250 dining and retail outlets.

A look at the Curve in its early days. – Pic courtesy of the Curve

Its unique appeal is in its distinct ambience, refined by its wide canopied walkways and its al fresco dining area divided into Asian and Western Courtyards which feature modern fashion boutiques, a delectable selection of dining options, trusted beauty and health experts, and a medley of unique stores, lifestyle retailers, and reliable services for everyone. the Curve

Since the first day it opened, the Curve has seen a multitude of developments around it, with the most significant being the inclusion of a Mutiara Damansara stop along the MRT Sungai Buloh – Kajang Line making it even more accessible to shoppers.

Weekends are usually filled with events at its Centre Court or The Street; from car shows to flea markets and food fests, ensuring there is always something for everyone to enjoy.

The Curve is also an ardent supporter of local musicians as they provide space for street buskers to entertain shoppers.

This is among the reasons why the Curve is more than just a place to shop and eat.

For 20 years it has played the role of a community hangout, witnessing thousands of celebrations, big and small. Be it an intimate birthday date or a New Year’s Eve countdown, this shopping mall has seen it all.

In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, the essence of creating lasting memories intertwines with the mall’s support for small and medium enterprises (SME), many of which have evolved from humble kiosks to permanent tenants.

Over the years, The Street at the Curve has seen plenty of events ranging from weekend flea markets to food fests. – Pic courtesy of the Curve

As we celebrate our 20th Anniversary, we reflect on the past with gratitude and look forward to many more years of creating unforgettable experiences. Join us in honouring the rich tapestry of memories that have shaped the Curve into the heart of our community. the Curve

Achievements aplenty

At the time of its opening, the Curve was Malaysia’s first open-air lifestyle pedestrianised shopping mall, developed and owned by Boustead Group’s Boustead Properties Berhad.

It sits on a 13-acre site which also includes the Royale Chulan Hotel. This adds to its appeal as the hotel is within the shopping mall itself, making it an ideal location for travellers.

Over the course of two decades, this shopping mall earned itself a “home away from home” feel for many. This is also in part due to the landscaping that takes on the characteristics of tropical and contemporary, with a mixture of Eastern and Western green environment.

Celebrations are embraced at the Curve with something for everyone. – TRP pic

Add this to the architectural designs and you get a one-of-a-kind spot that beckons people from all walks of life, young and old, introverts and extroverts.

TRP pic

Making a splash

To commemorate turning 20 with a bang, and a splash, the Curve is set to unveil “ Slide the Curve ” this September.

This will be Malaysia’s first ever water slide in a shopping mall!

“ Slide the Curve ” will coincide with the upcoming school holidays and will run from 3 to 22 September 2024 from 10am to 10pm daily.

The Curve will be transformed into an exhilarating playground, blending the thrill of a massive slip-n-slide with the urban flair of a bustling mall. Over the course of 20 action-packed days, the Curve will pulse with energy, joy and community spirit, marking the pinnacle of its grand anniversary celebrations. the Curve

Good news for adults, this water slide is not only for children!

The water slide was chosen as the Curve embraces its September theme “Sun-Kissed Adventures”.

There will be a host of activities besides the water slide including a weekend DJ who will be spinning tunes to add a star-studded flair as you slip and slide your way through the Piazza and on to The Street.

More for everyone

There will be special promotion codes to unlock exciting experiences at SpyGame and Hauntu at the Curve.

Wristband holders for “ Slide the Curve ” can unlock exclusive shopping deals and promotions at participating outlets within the mall.

The Royale Chulan Hotel will also offer a staycation package that is complete with a “ Slide the Curve ” promo code, offering the perfect weekend retreat.

The Curve will also host its 20th Anniversary Lucky Draw. Shoppers who spend a minimum of RM500 in up to two receipts will be eligible to enter the grand lucky draw, with a chance to win prizes worth up to RM150,000, including a car. Those who spend RM250 or more can redeem limited edition merchandise in celebration of the Curve’s 20th anniversary.

If you don’t have a “ the Curve ” story of your own yet, it’s time to make some.

A group of strangers who met and became friends at the Curve. – TRP pic

For tickets and more details on Slide the Curve , click on the link here.

