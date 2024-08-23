[Watch] “Healing” Watching Snails Race On TikTok Live Is Relaxing & Fun To Some

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man on TikTok, Ash (@tansri_ash), has quite the career change and it’s such an interesting gig too. Instead of selling his wares on TikTok like others, he would hold snail races that have drawn a massive following.

How did he become the inaugural snail race organiser? According to a Facebook user Mimie Mizah, she heard on radio that Ash initially started selling items on live videos like every other seller on the platform.

However, he only gets very low views from four to five people. While doing his live sales video one day, someone asked him to help buy 20 snails.

He didn’t know what the snails were for but bought them anyway to help someone. He placed the untied bag on the table and continued selling his wares.

His viewers began watching the snails escaping the bag in slow motion. Instead of paying attention to what Ash was selling, they started commenting and telling him that the snails were escaping.

He realized the snails were the popular content on his live videos and began organising a snail race with hilarious commentaries. He started receiving gifts that could cost up to thousands on TikTok every time he went live with the race. The rest they said is history.

Netizens had hilarious comments with one wondering whether he used the same twenty snails for the races.

They also praised his filming skills, saying it looked like they were watching a badminton and keirin race.

Observing the snail race became a learning experience for the viewer as well. She shared that she didn’t know snails could move that fast.

Although a snail race seemed silly, Ash’s snail race managed to gain new viewers and followers. Some recorded his live videos so they could rewatch them.

They found watching the race a relaxing and entertaining activity after a long day at work. The races also reminded some of the animated movie Turbo, featuring racing snails.

