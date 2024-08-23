Green Day Is Coming To Malaysia In February 2025!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Green Day is set to perform in Malaysia for one night only on 18 February 2025 at the National Hockey Stadium.

Live Nation Malaysia said the tickets can be purchased from Go Live Asia website or the ticketing app.

The ticket sales details are as follows:

Mastercard Presale

Tuesday, 24 September, 10am – Thursday, 26 September 2024, 10am

Visit priceless.com/music to find out more.

Live Nation Presale

Thursday, 26 September from 12pm to 11.59pm

Register for a free membership via livenation.my to access the exclusive presale.

General Sale

Friday, 27 September from 11am onwards

As always, be wary of buying tickets from ticket touts or resellers. You don’t want to be scammed!

Who is Green Day?

Green Day is a five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee that released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, widely credited for reviving interest in the punk rock genre.

Some of their popular and notable hits include American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, 21 Guns, Wake Me Up When September Ends, and Minority.

