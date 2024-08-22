[Watch] Monkey Steals Kitten, Mother Cat Not Too Bothered

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’re often told not to bring food or hold out any objects when we enter an area where monkeys roam. But what do you do when the monkey steals a kitten from the mother cat?

This was the unique dilemma faced by TikTok user Ismaishak (@ismaishak82). The video showed the adult cat looking up at the trees. When the camera panned, it showed a monkey holding a kitten while moving from one tree branch to another.

The kitten kept crying, likely calling out for its mother. Ismaishak said that the monkey snatched the kitten in the morning. She initially kept the kitten at the back of the house but it didn’t deter the monkey from taking it.

Luckily, the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) managed to rescue the kitten and return the baby to its mother.

However, the mother cat doesn’t seem too worried. Tough Asian parenting applies to cats too, eh?

Despite the mother cat’s lukewarm reception, many felt relieved the kitten was safe and thanked APM for saving the animal.

Some felt sad for the kitten because they expected an exciting mother-and-child reunion.

