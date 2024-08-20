Heart-Warming Story Of Lim Hwee Yi’s Decision To Trade Her Gun For A Ladle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For five years, Lim Hwee Yi served as a steadfast bodyguard, ensuring the safety of Singapore’s presidents and their spouses.

At just 26 years old, she traded in her gun for a ladle, choosing to take over her parents’ porridge stall, a decision that has surprised many who recognized her from her days of presidential duty.

Lim’s journey from high-stakes security to running a humble hawker stall began with a dilemma. As the only child, she felt a responsibility to continue her family’s porridge business.

Despite the pressure, she found support in unexpected places, notably from Jane Ittogi, the wife of Singapore’s current President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

“Mrs. Tharman has been incredibly supportive of my decision,” Lim shared, noting that both the President and his wife even visited her stall to show their support.

“I’ll always remember their order,” Lim recalls with a smile. “They tried the mixed porridge, chicken porridge, and cuttlefish porridge. They said it was delicious.”

Lim’s transition from bodyguard to hawker may seem drastic, but she believes her previous job prepared her well for the demands of the food business.



She explained that being a bodyguard taught her to react quickly and think fast, skills that are useful in running a hawker stall.

Although she admits to missing her former life, especially carrying a gun, Lim is optimistic about the future of her family’s business.

She envisions expanding the porridge stall over the next five years, turning it into a renowned name in Singapore’s competitive food scene.

As she serves up bowls of steaming porridge to loyal customers, Lim Hwee Yi’s story is a testament to the surprising paths life can take, blending the discipline of her past with the warmth and community of her present.

