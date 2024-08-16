Missed The Perseid Meteor Shower? Here Are Some Amazing Shots Of The Celestial Event In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Perseid meteor shower that stretched into the early hours of 13 August has delighted some stargazers.

The Malaysian Space Agency (Mysa) said the moon would set at midnight, providing unobstructed views of the meteor shower racing across the night sky.

The Perseid shower is an annual phenomenon resulting from Comet Swift-Tuttle/109P debris burning up in Earth’s atmosphere. The comet takes 133 years to orbit the Sun and last reached its closest point (perihelion) in 1992 and will not return until 2125.

Since the city has obvious light pollution, those who want to stargaze will have to head out to secluded or remote areas.

What if you missed it?

Although not many people could witness the celestial show, new and experienced photographers have shared their beautiful snaps online.

Some shared they could only capture one or two meteors clearly in pictures because they whizzed by quickly. The lucky ones were able to spot the Milky Way too!

Here are some pictures and videos of the Perseids meteor shower and the Milky Way over the Malaysian night sky shared by photographers.

READ MORE: Where Can I Watch The Perseids Meteor Shower Tonight In Malaysia?

Image: Eric Ee/FB Image: Nurul Fatini Jaafar/FB Image: Nurul Fatini Jaafar/FB Image: Eric Ee/FB

Image: Mahendhiran Chelliah/FB Image: Mahendhiran Chelliah/FB

Lets go for a stargazing date so i can show u my fav constellation and fun astronomical facts ✨️🫶🏼✨️



☄️ Perseids Meteor Shower



📍 Resort Tasik Raban, Lenggong, Perak pic.twitter.com/IQE0BpRLyY — ekceli ☝🏼🤓 (@sikucingsendu) August 13, 2024

